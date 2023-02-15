During TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters, Amy Slaton mentions that her late grandfather’s death is featured in a book called Murder in the Heartland.

Murder in the Heartland is a collection of murder stories that took place in the states of Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois. Sadly, the story of Amy Slaton’s grandfather’s death is featured in the book.

Although Amy’s grandfather passed away before she was born, she drew a likeness between him and her brother Chris’ appearance during an episode of 1000-lb Sisters.

Chris can be seen helping out his sister while she’s in the later stages of her second pregnancy. Their sister, Tammy Slaton, also gets approved for weight loss surgery during the same episode.

What is Murder in the Heartland?

A 2003 book titled Murder in the Heartland by Harry Spiller features a chapter called ‘The Anti-Freeze Murder (Shawneetown, IL).

The story details how Charles H Ellis murdered his father by feeding him antifreeze in 1986.

The Murder in the Heartland Anti-Freeze Murder story begins on page 106 and is one of 20 “case files” in the book.

Amy explains her grandfather’s death

During 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 5, Amy said that she was due to have her second child in a week.

The TLC star expressed concerns over how she was going to “keep up” with her kids, and that she needed to focus more on her health.

Amy’s brother, Chris Combs, arrived at her house to help create a vegetable garden.

She said: “Chris looking like our grandpa. I ain’t hating him for it though. He died before I was born.”

Amy continued: “He drank antifreeze and he passed away. My uncle fed it to him. There’s a book about it, Murder in the Heartlands, I think it’s volume two.”

Who was Amy’s grandfather?

Amy Slaton’s grandfather, Charles T Ellis, passed away on November 20, 1986.

According to a local newspaper excerpt, Charles T Ellis’ son, Charles H Ellis, 30, was charged with three counts of murder.

Charles T Ellis passed away at St Mary’s hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Although Amy and Tammy have lost some of their family members, the sisters appear on their show alongside many of their loved ones including Chris, Amanda, Misty, and husbands Michael and Caleb.

