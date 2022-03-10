My 600-lb Life fans pay tribute to Gina Krasley after her death













Gina Krasley shared her weight journey on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. It was the star’s last TV debut before she died aged 30, in August 2021, and fans continue to mourn her death ever since…

My 600-lb Life documents obese people as they go on a journey to lose weight and improve their lives. Dr. Now helps them by placing them on a strict diet and exercise regime, before he decides if they can get bariatric surgery.

Her family announced the death of the New Jersey resident, after she died at home on August 1st. Gina’s original episode aired again on March 9th 2022, which has seen a surge in tributes paid to the reality TV star.

Who was Gina Krasley?

Gina, whose main passion was dancing, died in August aged 30. She is known for starting a viral dance trend on TikTok called #dancinghasnosizelimit, which has at least 3.2 million views on the social media platform.

She first appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2020. She turned to food as an “escape” at a young age to cope with abandonment issues, abuse from her father and other family problems.

Weighing more than 300 pounds at age 14, the Ocean Country resident soon became 600 pounds and had become immobile. Her wife looked after her as a result of being unable to do small tasks.

She was 28 when she first appeared on the show, and weighed exactly 606.7 pounds. At the time, she lived in New Jersey with her wife, sister, mother, dog, and sister’s fiancé.

What happened to the My 600-lb Life star?

An obituary revealed Gina died on August 1st 2021, at home in Tuckerton, New Jersey, surrounded by family.

Gina managed to get her weight down from 700 lbs to 300 lbs, as revealed on her YouTube channel. One of her last videos was posted in June 2021, when she revealed she “still can’t walk and have no feeling in her hands.”

She had been seeing a dietician and consuming protein shakes to get her fluids and nutrients in. The TLC star said she was planning to see a neurologist and found it too hard to use her hands to text.

The My 600-lb Life participant said she was told she could have multiple sclerosis but noticed that her upper thighs would tingle when she drank protein shakes, as she was building muscle.

She said she didn’t have much muscle in her arms and legs as her eating disorder “caused some of this to happen.”

Fans pay tribute to Gina

Gina is survived by her mother Cathy Devereux, sister Ali Samuels, and Elizabeth Krasley, her wife of six years. She is the tenth person who has died since appearing on My 600-lb Life.

Fans everywhere have shared tributes to the Tik Tok star, who has at least 240K followers on her account. TLC wrote a statement shortly after her death, which reads:

TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.

A viewer wrote: “Wow!! So sad 🙁 My thoughts and prayers for the family and friends, she was young!! Now you’re resting with the Angels 👼🏼 and they are going to guide you to the right path beautiful Gina.”

Another said: “I feel so terrible. I just watched her story on Tuesday and was hoping she’d do good. So sorry to read this. Praying for her family.“

“Oh my gosh my thoughts and prayers are with her family she doesn’t have to struggle anymore. Fly Angel“, wrote a fan.

