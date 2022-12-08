Kelly Mason on My 600-lb Life was a memorable TLC star who shared her weight-loss story. Fans were rooting for her journey, which first aired in 2019, before she sadly passed away following a heart attack.

Viewers rewatched Kelly’s journey on December 7, 2022, when a repeat episode aired on TLC. The show follows stories of those who visit Dr Now’s office in Houston for help on how to improve their daily lifestyle.

Kelly Mason, a North Carolina native, passed away just before her 42nd birthday. Long-time fans are now reflecting on her weight-loss journey on My 600-lb Life and are paying tribute to her legacy.

Get to know Kelly Mason

Kelly appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2019, specifically on season 7, episode 13. The 41-year-old was almost immobile by the time she decided to see Dr Now. She revealed she turned to food for comfort, which had gotten worse.

Before getting Dr Now’s help to lose weight, Kelly had been in the hospital for shortness of breath and congestive heart problems. Sadly, she died in February 2019 while her season of My 600-lb Life was still airing.

Kelly also had medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, blood clots, and arthritis. Dr Now specified her death was “not a result of her going back to her old habits” but that the damage to her heart was too severe.

Kelly’s story on My 600-lb Life

Kelly was 724lb (328kg) when she first met Dr Now, and faced difficulties during her weight-loss journey such as literally getting stuck in a taxi. She managed to lose a significant amount of weight, dropping to 383lb.

She was determined to stick to the diet program and lost 220lb, meaning she was able to be approved for weight-loss surgery. Once she had undergone the procedure, she went on to lose another 100lb.

Fans were rooting for Kelly the entire way, with some dubbing her one of the most hard-working people to have appeared on My 600-lb Life due to putting her best efforts in to lose weight.

Fans pay tribute to Kelly

When Kelly’s story aired again on TLC, viewers paid tribute. Many remembered the difficult times she went through on My 600-lb Life, with some saying they “couldn’t watch it” as a result.

One fan wrote: “#my600lblife is on… It’s Kelly’s story… I can’t watch it again.”

Another agreed and simply penned on Twitter: “Really hard to watch.”

A fellow viewer tweeted: “Right when she was really trying. Even looked into going back to school. So sad.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the US, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

