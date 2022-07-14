











My 600-lb Life Season 8 featured estranged brothers John and Lonnie. TLC viewers wanting an update on John and Lonnie can look no further as we take a look at their journies on My 600-lb Life and beyond. The TLC show follows the stories of people who are weighing in at 600lbs and over. With the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan, many of those featured on the show lose a lot of weight.

The TLC show has seen many tragic cases, but more have had a positive outcome from appearing on My 600-lb Life. John and Lonnie totally transformed themselves during their journey and in 2022, the brothers are barely recognisable. Fans call them both “amazing” and say that they “rock”.

Meet John and Lonnie

John and Lonnie Hambrick are brothers who both reached 600lbs in their lives and ended up unable to enjoy their lives. John said on the show: “My weight smothers me”. He couldn’t share a bed with his wife anymore and suffered every day due to his weight.

Lonnie also struggled with his weight and said on My 600-Lb Life that “the pain gets so bad that it’s almost unbearable.” He added that he knows that food is “killing him now” but food was what had saved him from “every bad moment” since he was a child.

The brothers were mainly raised by their grandparents because their mother had to work two full-time jobs. Lonnie and John’s father was a truck driver who developed an addiction to speed according to John. Their parents got divorced.

Later in their lives, John and Lonnie’s father reconnected with them. However, he sadly passed away afterwards.

John and Lonnie’s My 600-Lb Life journey

Both John and Lonnie were overeating and unable to live their lives as they wanted to. After a meeting with Dr Now, they were told that snacks were off the cards and they needed to work together to achieve the weight loss results.

In order to be considered for weight loss surgery, John and Lonnie had to follow a set diet and exercise plan.

The brothers were hitting Dr Now’s weight goals at each stage and by the end of the TLC show, it was revealed that Lonnie’s total weight loss was 245lbs and John’s was 294lbs.

They ended their 12-month journey with Lonnie at 368lbs and John at 393lbs.

John and Lonnie from My 600-Lb Life now

Many fans of My 600-Lb Life will be pleased to find out that John and Lonnie Hambrick are doing incredibly well in 2022.

The brothers can be found on social media. John has a Facebook page, although he appears to be less active online than Lonnie. Find Lonnie’s page here. Both of them also have Instagram.

Their social media pages provide viewers with updates on how they’re doing. Lonnie’s Instagram page shows him looking totally transformed in 2022.

He took to IG in February to share a comparison photo of himself with John and Dr Now. Lonnie captioned the photo: “Ok last post today sorry we had such an amazing day seeing the doctor. But this is the picture we took with @younannowzaradan some two years ago the day we wrapped the first episode. I can’t wait for the future.”

John can be found on Instagram @johnhambrick1984 and Lonnie is on IG @lonniehambrick.

