My 600-lb Life star Destiny’s family wish her a ‘heavenly birthday’ months after death











Destinee LaShaee appeared on My 600-lb Life before she passed away earlier this year. Her brother shared the news to her TLC fans in a Facebook post, which comes after the first transgender star of the show dropped 500 pounds.

During her TLC debut, Destinee revealed: “I don’t think I can live until next year being this big.” She went on to inspire viewers following her visit to Dr. Now and was determined to follow his diet program to qualify for surgery.

She weighed almost 700 pounds before she embarked on a health journey, and admitted that she could feel that food was “killing her”. Destinee soon changed that by losing weight rapidly and kept fans up to date on social media.

Her family recently paid tribute to the star’s birthday on July 11.

Meet Destinee LaShaee

Destinee became one of Dr. Now’s patients, as seen on My 600-lb Life. She made history as the first transgender star to appear on the show and was open about her mental health. She said:

I just lay here all day and wait for food. I don’t see any of my family and friends, unless they come to see me. I feel like all I’m constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me.

Born as Matthew Ventress, Destinee was in her early thirties when her brother Wayne announced she died on a Facebook post shared in February 2022. Many fans paid tribute to the popular star, who appeared in 2019’s season 7.

In July, her brother posted a tribute wishing her a happy birthday. He wrote:

Happy Heavenly Birthday to the oldest out the bunch, definitely too soon to be saying it, but I love you bro and I miss you, and if you wasn’t going to do anything today I know it would be to turn up and enjoy your day, and have encouraging words to others to always love and be yourself, fly high bro. #Cheersto32.

Her journey on My 600-lb Life

Destinee initially weighed 668 pounds at the first check-in with Dr. Now. She felt she was at a “breaking point” before adding that she “needs to be able to get help.” The star continued:

I need to be able to lose this weight or they’re going to be burying me next because I don’t think I can live until next year being this big. At this rate, I give myself a couple months.

She began her weight loss journey on the show in 2019 and continued to drop the pounds even after the cameras stopped rolling. Destinee was determined to follow Dr. Now’s advice and lost hundreds of lbs.

She dropped 500 pounds post-show

Destinee had dropped nearly 500 pounds by November 2021. She often kept her Instagram up-to-date with her weight loss progress, sharing a transformation post that showed a clear change in her weight.

By 2020, she had gotten down to 350 pounds, and by the year after, she had lost a total of 514 pounds. In a transformative video shared by the star, Destinee revealed she was “so proud of herself”.

By July 2021, Destinee had dropped to a weight of 207 pounds.

View Instagram Post

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK