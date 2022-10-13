My 600-lb Life star Henry J Foots died just over a year after his TLC debut











Henry J Foots sadly passed away several months after his story aired on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. When his episode was shown on October 12th, viewers tried to find out where he is now, leaving them devastated over the news.

At 715 lbs, Henry began his weight loss journey in the hopes of transforming himself in time to attend his high school reunion. Then in May 2013, a few months after his episode aired, it was announced that he had died.

When Henry sought Dr. Now’s help, he was 47 and known as the heaviest patient in Season 1. By the end of the episode, he had lost an incredible amount of weight, despite some obstacles along the way.

Henry was 47 when he appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2013. The Season 1 cast member would go into the bathroom at school to hide and eat while growing up, while his mother admitted she “encouraged him” to eat at home.

Determined to drop the weight, Houston-born Henry, who had gradually put on the pounds while attending high school, lost enough pounds on Dr. Now’s program to be approved for surgery.

He often used a walker to assist him while getting around. During his TLC debut, Henry underwent weight loss surgery, but was worried that he would not wake up after the procedure.

Henry’s story on My 600-lb Life

Henry experienced issues during his weight loss journey, which included flatlining during surgery before being resuscitated, but went on to lose a whopping 440 pounds while following Dr. Now’s program.

At the time, he was dealing with his father’s health issues, which included cancer of the liver. He spoke of his dad just before he got surgery, revealing how he wished that his father could see him after losing weight.

After the surgery, Henry said he had seen a white light when his heart temporarily stopped, and started to walk much sooner than doctors expected him to. He spent almost a month in the hospital afterwards.

He sadly passed away in 2013

Henry died in May 2013, but the exact cause of death is unknown. He was the first person on My 600-lb Life to pass away but reports state that his death was not related to his weight or a bus accident he was involved in, in 2012.

After filming, he returned to work as a bus driver. A few months later, he had what police called a “medical episode” that resulted in him losing control of his bus, which struck and killed a 43-year-old woman, as reported by Click2Houston.

Fans were devastated after hearing of his death, with one writing on his obituary on October 13th: “What a sweet and kind man. I just furnished watching his story and was moved to tears. His story is one of encouragement and love.

“May god still bless his family and friends and know how inspiring his life is to others even after his passing!”

