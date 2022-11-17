My 600-lb Life star June McCamey is now 'living life in the best way I can'











June McCamey is now “living life in the best way I can,” several years on since she appeared at Dr. Now’s office for help with losing weight on My 600-lb Life. She weighed 590lb (267kg) when she first made her debut in 2016.

Like other stars on the TLC reality show, she embarked on a weight loss journey with the hopes of shedding enough pounds to be approved for surgery. June was dedicated to the process and went on to lose hundreds of lbs.

June revealed that she was coping with the tragic death of her son by eating. After gastric bypass surgery, she was encouraged to confront the emotional issues driving her food compulsion on the show.

Get to know June McCamey

June originally weighed 590lbs when she appeared on My 600-lb Life season 4 in 2016. At the time, she was 46 years old and living in Houston, Texas, and struggled to move around while admitting she felt “imprisoned” in her body.

The mother told cameras she wasn’t sure “how much more weight I can actually put on my knees.” June was unable to even leave her home, while then-girlfriend Sadi had to do everything for her, including bathing.

June’s weight issues began with her grandmother’s incredible cooking, but after four pregnancies and putting on more weight each time, she was soon almost 600lb – but decided she wanted gastric bypass surgery approved by Dr. Now.

June’s journey on My 600-lb Life

June was dedicated to the weight loss process and managed to get down to below 300lb by the end of her episode. In a follow-up episode, she brought some more news – that she had taken her weight down to 221lb.

However, she also revealed she’d lost her son, Mack, but was getting therapy and focusing on staying positive. When she returned to My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, she married her girlfriend Mary Washington.

Her motivation to keep losing weight helped her get approved for a crucial second surgery to remove excess skin. However, it didn’t come with difficulties, with Dr. Now expressing his concern when she lost just 7lb per month.

‘Living life in the best way I can’

June, who runs a small business called CreationsByMz and fits into a size 16 dress, proudly states that she is “living life in the best way I can” in her Instagram bio. She also shares her gratitude by saying: “Enjoying it day by blessed day.”

Looking at June’s pictures, she has maintained her weight loss and looks happier than ever. She often promotes keychains and phone charms that she handmakes and sells, asking fans to direct message her for prices.

In January, she shared a throwback of her appearance on My 600-lb Life. June suggested that she is continuing her weight loss journey by captioning the post: “God’s journey is ongoing.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

