











Thanks to the help of Dr Younan Nowrazadan, many people have undergone huge physical changes that have benefited their health and allowed them to move forward in their lives. One of them is Amber Rachdi.

Amber didn’t initially feel validated and beautiful and, although her partner Rowdy tried to support her, their relationship faced many challenges because she couldn’t resist the urge to eat.

However, My 600-lb Life gave Amber an opportunity to overcome her fears and achieve her goal of losing weight. Today, she looks spectacular and unrecognisable.

Who is Amber Rachdi

Amber Rachdi was born on 22 June 1990 in Troutdale, Oregon. She is of Moroccan-American descent. She had been overweight since the age of five when she weighed 160lb (75kg). As she became older and grew larger, it reached the point of her being unable to stand for longer than 30 minutes.

At the age of 23, her weight had hit 660lb. However, through a lot of hard work on My 600-lb Life, by the end of her journey she had slimmed to 236lb.

Amber’s weight-loss journey

Anyone who comes into the care of Dr Younan has to make big changes in their lives. That includes distancing themselves from their obsession with food so they can make a fresh start in their life.

Amber Rachdi, who was 23 years old at the time, was scared of all the changes losing weight contained, including fear of failure. She suffered anxiety and used food as a mechanism of support while describing herself as a “nasty, yucky monster”.

Nonetheless, with the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan she was determined to make a change. She lost 377lb after undergoing gastric bypass surgery and regained confidence as she found herself able to do things she couldn’t before.

What happened to Amber since the show

Rachdi lost more than 400lb after initially weighing 660lb during season 3 in 2015. She has made one of the most dramatic changes in My 600-lb Life.

US Magazine reports Amber wrote on Facebook she wouldn’t participate in the My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now as she didn’t want to go on TV again “until it’s for doing something rad and accomplishing something”. She added: “I don’t want the rest of my life to be solely measured in pounds lost.”

In 2016, Amber and Rowdy broke off their relationship but remained good friends. As per In Touch Weekly, she became engaged to a new partner, although it’s unknown whether they’re still together.

Amber is now a social media influencer with more than 234k followers on her Instagram account.