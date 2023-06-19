Larry Myers Jr’s death has been confirmed by a GoFundMe page that raises money for the My 600-lb Life star’s funeral. The ‘Buttermilk Biscuits’ singer reportedly died on June 13, 2023, after a successful singing career.

The My 600-lb Life star has been reported dead as of June 13. A GoFundMe page aims to raise $35,000 for the TLC cast member’s family to “lay him to rest with dignity and respect” after his death.

Having sung since the age of 10, Larry appeared on My 600-lb Life weighing 940 lb and was initially bedbound. After following Dr. Now’s program, he spent a lot of time either singing while making healthy meals – like salad.

Larry Myers Jr’s death

Larry Myers Jr died on June 13, 2023, according to reports. He had written on his Facebook just three days before, on June 10, and had told his friends and family: “God bless you. Five dollars would be nice for my birthday.”

Fans inundated Larry with happy birthday messages, with some writing that they “hope the news isn’t true” following the reports on his death. One wrote, “Praying that you are resting in peace.”

Larry, who is believed to suffer from asthma, had also gone live on June 10, when he turned 49. He said: “Today is officially my birthday. I thank God for this morning and every day of my life, he wiped every one of my tears.”

The GoFundMe page hopes to raise $35K

Larry Myers Jr’s family’s GoFund Me donation page pays tribute to the My 600-lb Life star. It states that he used his musical talents to bless others from the age of 10, and began singing in a small church in his hometown.

He then began to sing at the Apollo Theater. Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge. The GoFundMe page states:

His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.

At the time of writing, $545 has been raised to go towards Larry’s funeral. His goddaughter, Sonya Hines-Hall, opened the page and added: “The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help. Thank you.”

Larry’s time on My 600-lb Life

Larry’s addiction to food started when he suffered the loss of his mother and nephew. It wasn’t the first time he was willing to lose weight. Previously, he dropped 700 pounds after an accident landed him in hospital.

He had also lost enough to get weight loss surgery and skin removal procedures. That was in 2020 but Larry ended up gaining back nearly 400 pounds, so turned to Dr. Now for help in dropping his weight.

Larry weighed in at nearly 660 pounds when he appeared on the show. However, things changed for him when he announced to fans that he has lost a further 38 pounds, and often exercised and ate healthily.