My 600-lb Life’s Bettie Jo is better than ever as she expects baby number 2













Who remembers Bettie Jo from My 600-lb Life season 3? Her journey was interesting and a lot more difficult than most as not only did she have to stick to a strict diet and exercise, she was also told by Dr Now to see a therapist to address relationship issues with her boyfriend Josh Elmore.

The star started the episode at 654lb and ended it at 498lb, a whopping loss of 156lb. Fans are now dying to know not only whether Bettie managed to continue her weight loss journey but also what happened with Josh?

Reality Titbit did some digging and has all the juicy details on what’s going on in the reality TV star’s life.

CHECK IT OUT: My 600-lb Life’s Brittani has shed over half her initial weight in seven years

Game Theory with Bomani Jones | Official Trailer | HBO BridTV 8749 Game Theory with Bomani Jones | Official Trailer | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tVmXz1RCDHo/hqdefault.jpg 965853 965853 center 22403

Bettie Jo. Picture: Relationship Issues | My 600 lb Life

Bettie has one child and is expecting her second this year

It’s safe to say Bettie and Josh’s relationship is going strong as, shortly after her episode was released, Bettie took to Twitter and Instagram to announce to fans she had given birth to a boy named Preston.

Her pregnancy wasn’t the easiest, People reports. The star revealed in an episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? that she suffered a major health complication during her pregnancy. Bettie explained:

After doing a CT scan, they noticed a large mass on my spine. Because I’m pregnant, the bigger the baby gets, the more he presses on the bone mass on my spine. Bettie Jo, My 600 lb Life: Where are they now?

The mass was removed and Preston was delivered as a healthy baby boy. The star also revealed she’s pregnant again. She posted a picture of the positive pregnancy test on her Instagram on 24 November 2021 and said her second child is due on 28 July 2022.

Couple recently celebrated 16 years together

Josh and Betty appear more in love and happier than ever on their Instagram account and have been focusing their time on building their own family.

Bettie recently shared an adorable picture of the couple celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday and appreciating the wonderful 16 years they had spent together. The comment read:

Happy birthday, babe. Sorry I’m a day late but my mind’s mixed up! Hope you enjoyed your dinner. Now for a game of phase ten and a family movie night. I love you with all my heart and am thankful to have spent the last 16 years with you! Bettie Jo

Bettie often posts pictures of the couple expressing her love for Josh and we couldn’t be happier for them to be welcoming a second child into the world.

RELATED: Meet Mike Meginness from TLC’s My 600 Lb Life, his journey explored

Bettie still working hard on her weight

Bettie has done an amazing job so far at losing weight and, although she’s still on her journey, the reality star is consistently putting the work in from what we see on her Instagram.

The soon to be mother of two shares pictures of her Hello Fresh food delivery boxes she receives and shares healthy recipe ideas with fans. Her commitment to healthy eating shows her fans she remains dedicated to working on her weight and health in general.

Her Instagram bio says it all. She has used the hashtags #newme, #slowandsteadywinstherace and #weightnomorebybettiejo. Keep at it Bettie, we believe in you!

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK