









Viewers of My 600-Lb Life first met twins Brandi and Kandi Dreier in season 5 back in 2017 but the sisters have come a long way from the time they collectively weighed 1200 pounds.

Each episode of the TLC show chronicles a year in the life of one of Dr Younan Nowzaradan’s obese patients. The cast members of the show try to lose weight and switch to a healthy lifestyle.

Dr Nowzaradan puts his patients on a strictly healthy diet as well as exercise regimes before leading some to weight-loss surgery.

Image of My 600-Lb Life’s Brandi and Kandi via TLC UK | Twitter

My 600-Lb Life’s twins Brandi and Kandi lost 400 pounds collectively

Brandi and Kandi’s episode revealed that the Vancouver, Washington natives turned to food as a result of a traumatic childhood.

Despite My 600-Lb Life seeing many failed patients, Brandi and Kandi’s story is that of success. With Dr Now’s help, the twins lost enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

Screenrant reports that while Brandi’s surgery was smooth, Kandi went into cardiac arrest during the procedure and had to be put in a medically induced coma.

Fortunately, Kandi recovered completely and the twins are thriving in their post-weight loss lives.

Brandi had a second baby with husband

Brandi and her husband are now parents to two wonderful kids. The couple has two daughters together.

The former My 600-Lb Life cast mate has shared several pictures with her babies on her Facebook account.

In a post in October 2020, Brandi wrote: “Words can’t even describe how truly lucky and blessed we are. I can’t thank you God enough to have given me the honor of being these little babies’ mommy. They are my purpose in life, they are my everything. God is so amazing.”

Kandi, on the other hand, shared that she is in a relationship back in August 2020. However, there is no recent update about the same now.

Brandi and Kandi suffered a traumatic childhood

The twins began gaining weight when they were young. They reveal in their TLC promo clip of 2017 that neither of their parents had time for them.

The duo noted that they had a lonely childhood. “My parents both were addicted to drugs,” she notes continuing, “so we only had each other and food.”

The twins’ mother, Bobbie, notes that their father was a drug dealer who dealt out of the house. Hence, a lot of strangers showed up at their house.

They also reveal that the sisters grew up with a lot of anger and violence.

