











Donald Shelton shared his weight loss journey with TLC viewers during the first season of My 600-lb Life. He soon shocked those who tuned in when he dropped to 295 pounds after surgery…

Ever wonder where the star is today? You’re not the only one. Thousands have been eager to find out what really happened to Donald since the day he weighed in at 675 lbs and decided he wanted to change his life forever.

Participants on the show usually weigh at least 600 pounds and go on a journey to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. They are often instructed to follow a strict diet and exercise regime given to them by Dr. Now.

Now for the important part – where is Donald today and did he maintain his everyday healthy regime? We’ve got all the gossip on the star, from how he looked before to his shocking transformation.

WOW: Pressing a red button gets The Voice judge Blake Shelton a huge salary

Donald’s journey on My 600-lb Life

Donald Shelton Jr, aka “Little Donald” starred on My 600-lb Life at the age of 34, when he weighed 675 pounds. He was later put in a wheelchair in 2007 due to a flu shot that gave him Gilliam-Bare syndrome.

We were first introduced to him in 2012, when the show had its initial series. He was addicted to food, and was open about his drug addiction issues on top. Both problems were severely affecting his confidence and overall wellbeing.

He was motivated to stop all of that, though, and get back on top of his health. So Donald travelled to Texas to meet Dr. Now in the hopes he could help him lose the weight he carried.

He dropped to 295 pounds

Donald successfully lost enough weight to get gastric bypass surgery, which led to him dropping down to 295 pounds. However, he struggled to walk following the procedure and after a hospital visit, he slipped into a coma.

This is when he was diagnosed with Gilliam-Bare syndrome, which means he has difficulty walking. He had to start using a wheelchair as he was too weak to walk, which led to the weight gain of 200 pounds.

Despite this, he was prepared to lose more weight and has clearly done so. His social media pictures make him look completely different since he adopted healthier eating habits!

CHECK IT OUT: Who is Donald Hutson on Battlebots and what does he do for a living?

Where is Donald Shelton today?

Donald has maintained his weight loss, and continues to be disabled in a wheelchair. He also claims he is not looking for a girlfriend or a wife, but added that he “still has fun and gets out to do stuff.”

He is running a fundraiser to raise $40,000 on GoFundMe to get a reliable handicap van for himself and his mom Mary Shelton. The description states: “They need this van so she is able to transport Donald & she also takes people from her church that are handicap to church.“

So far, the fundraiser has raised $990. Mary often cares for and transports Donald, who currently lives in Pasadena, Texas. He follows a healthy diet with her, including a recent low-carb meal he made which follows the Keto diet.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK