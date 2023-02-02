Geno Dacunto’s My 600-lb Life journey is documented during season 11 episode 1 of the TLC series.

My 600-lb Life season 11 dropped on February 1, 2023 and there are many new patients for Dr Now to help.

The people who appear on the show are in desperate need to change their lives and the success rate of the process is only five per cent.

Geno and his cousin Nico both appear in episode 1 and now fans want to know more about where they are today.

Meet Geno from My 600-lb Life

My 600-lb Life star Geno is 31 years old and hails from New Haven, Connecticut.

He battled with his weight all his life and weighed 100lb at just six years old.

Geno lives with his mother and has a close-knit Italian family. He and his cousin, Nico, are best friends and said they were both “hefty” growing up.

Geno Dacunto’s story

Speaking on My 600-lb Life, Geno told Dr Now this is probably his “last chance” to get healthy.

Dr Now advised both Nico and Geno on what they should do to lose weight in order to be approved for bariatric surgery. By the end of the My 600-lb Life episode, Dr Now told both men they had lost enough weight to receive the surgery.

The cousins went into the operating room after eight (Geno) and nine (Nico) months of diet and exercise.

Geno said he and Nico were considering relocating to Texas to push on with their new healthy lifestyles. He added he was “super grateful to Dr Now.”

Where are Nico and Geno now?

Viewers of My 600-lb Life season 11 episode 1 may be wondering where Nico and Geno are now following their weight loss journeys.

Judging by Nico’s Facebook page, he’s lost a lot of weight and also got engaged in January 2023.

The cousins appear to be as close as ever and can be seen pictured together on Nico’s Facebook page.

Geno is also on Facebook where he writes he’s in a relationship.

The My 600-lb Life star appears to be very happy and in love judging by his pictures on social media.

Fans will be pleased to know Geno achieved one of his dreams. According to his LinkedIn page, he works part-time as a chef at Silver Sands restaurant.

We watched together ! We came sooo far! Thank you all!! Posted by Nico Martone on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the US, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

