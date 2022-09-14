









My 600-Lb Life follows the stories of people who live in the USA and seek help from renowned doctor Dr Nowzaradan. In 2021, Kenae Dolphus appeared on the show and began her journey on the TLC series weighing in at over 600lb. Often, the show’s cast members have experienced many traumatic events or hardships in their lives which has led to a dependency on food.

Many My 600-Lb Life fans took to Twitter during Kenae’s episode after she told Dr Now that she could “find his diet plan on Google”. Her episode was certainly one to remember and in 2022, fans want to know where Kenae is now and how she’s doing.

Meet Kenae Dolphus

When Kenae appeared on My 600-Lb Life in 2021, she was 41 years old.

She hails from Garrison, Texas and currently lives in Nacogdoches, Texas per her Facebook page.

Kenae is married to Pastor Rodney Dolphus and is a mother and grandmother. She sadly lost her mother when she was 35 years old and turned to food to deal with the grief.

Kenae’s My 600-Lb Life journey

Kenae appeared on My 600-Lb Life season 9 episode 6 in 2021.

During My 600-Lb Life, Kenae said that when she “has what she likes”, it takes away from the pain and sorrow that she feels in life.

She also added that she has a need to keep eating even though she felt full.

Kenae’s food addiction was “taking over her life” to a point where she said it was affecting her mobility.

At around 14 years old, she weighed around 240 pounds, then by 17, she was weighing 350 pounds.

After the death of her mother, Kenae continued to gain weight.

As reported by Distractify, by the end of her My 600-Lb Life journey, she wasn’t “cleared for weight-loss surgery due to medical concerns.”

Where is My 600-Lb Life’s Kenae now?

Nowadays, Kenae can be found on social media, she’s active on Facebook and Instagram.

Her Facebook page states that she’s still married and she took to Instagram to share a post about her daughter in early September 2022.

Kenae appears to be a huge supporter of her children and grandkids, judging by her Instagram page.

She often shares photos of her family and expresses her pride over their life achievements.

As of December 2021, Kenae wrote in an Instagram post that she hadn’t gained, nor lost any more weight.

