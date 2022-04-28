











Larry Myers has decided to take his TLC moment and turn it into an entire singing career. He goes by the name of ‘Buttermilk Biscuits’ and fans are rooting for his success following his My 600-lb Life debut.

With his heaviest weight at 940 lbs, Larry became one of Dr. Now’s line-up of clients who aim to turn their life around and drop the pounds. His addiction to food had started when he suffered the loss of his mother and nephew.

It wasn’t the first time he was willing to lose weight. Previously, he dropped 700 pounds after an accident landed him in hospital, and had lost enough to get weight loss surgery and skin removal procedures.

This time though, he was hoping to do it all again with the help of Dr. Now. Since his TLC debut, Larry has become an artist called ‘Buttermilk Biscuits’ with a new single out called ‘Lord I Thank You’.

Larry’s story on My 600-lb Life

Larry joined the TLC show in a bid to lose weight for a second time. It comes after he lost 700 lbs before 2020 but then ended up gaining back nearly 400 pounds, so turned to Dr. Now for help in dropping his weight.

The 45-year-old from Albany, New York, opened up about the trauma which led to his binge-eating habits. He said that his nephew, who was named after both him and his father, died, before he later was faced with his mother’s death.

During his TLC debut, he often had to sit down due to feeling dizzy and then needing to eat to regain his energy levels. He was seen apologising to those around him and had to be assisted, such as when getting in and out of the car.

He also experienced a pain in his leg that became so unbearable that Dr. Now advised him to go to the hospital. It took Larry at least five hours to get from New York to Houston in a bid to get medical help.

By the end of his My 600-lb Life episode, Dr. Now tells Larry he has not been approved for surgery. However, the doctor gives Larry one more chance to lose weight and meet his goal.

The TLC star’s weight loss journey

Larry’s heaviest weight was once at 940 lbs – in his 20s – before he dropped 700 pounds and then later regained almost 400 of them. He is now on a quest to eat healthily and do exercise in order to achieve an improved lifestyle.

He weighed in at nearly 660 pounds when he appeared on the show. However, things have recently changed for him since he announced to fans that he has lost a further 38 pounds.

The star now posts healthy meals on his Facebook page and seems more motivated than ever to continue dropping the pounds. He recently said he was getting up to do some exercise and appears to be following Dr. Now’s program.

Back in 2016, Larry listed himself as a motivational weight loss speaker, before he went on to regain the pounds he had initially lost. In 2020, he lost a significant amount of weight [see above picture] and is now on a quest to do the same.

His ‘Buttermilk Biscuits’ career

Larry has turned his TLC fame into a singing career. It’s always been his passion to hit a high note, but it’s only recently that he became better known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. His latest release is ‘Lord I Thank You’ to honour his faith.

He spends a lot of time either singing while making healthy meals – like salad – or even beatboxing as a voiceover to his dishes. Several fans have commented on his impressive singing voice!

His artist name was put into action after he went viral for eating biscuits from a popular chicken restaurant and singing “buttermilk biscuits” as he ate them. Larry is now selling merchandise with that phrase written on it – and his face on.

