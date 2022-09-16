My 600-Lb Life's Lashanta transformed her life and is now a 'jingle queen'











Since 2012, Dr Younan Nowzaradan has been helping patients on My 600-Lb Life turn their lives around and get approved for weight loss surgery. Dr Now has welcomed hundreds of patients through his doors in Texas on the show and gives them a diet and exercise plan before they can be approved for surgery. In 2019, viewers got to know more about Lashanta’s story. She was 5’2 and weighed almost 700lb when she sought the help of Dr Now.

In 2022, many fans of the show wonder what happened to Lashanta White and where she is today. Her boyfriend left her during the episode which threw off her progress. So, let’s take a look at Lashanta today…

Who is Lashanta White?

Lashanta White appeared on My 600-Lb Life in 2019 on season 7 episode 16.

She was weighing in at 662lb and wanted to lose weight before her fortieth birthday.

Lashanta is a mother-of-four but struggled to take care of her kids as she was bedridden.

Lashanta on My 600-Lb Life

At over 660lb, Lashanta had a tough task ahead of her to lose weight before she turned 40.

However, with the help of Dr Now, she was determined to follow his plan and make progress.

During the episode, Lashanta’s boyfriend split up with her for losing weight which caused her to “cheat” on her diet.

She stuck with the plan and lost 160lb before qualifying for weight loss surgery.

Where is the My 600-Lb Life star now?

In 2022, Lashanta appears to be a social media sensation and singer – she’s followed by Nicki Minaj on Instagram.

Lashanta has over 85K followers on Instagram @lashanta504 and almost 9K followers on Facebook.

She also has a YouTube channel with around 3K subscribers and some of her videos have amassed thousands of views.

Judging by her Instagram page, she’s taken a new career path since My 600-Lb Life. She writes in her bio that she’s an “artist”, “jingle queen” and “ghost writer” and adds “new life, new beginnings” to her bio.

Lashanta also has sucess on TikTok and has over 46K followers.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK