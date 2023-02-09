Latonya Pottain’s My 600-lb Life journey is documented during season 11 episode 2.

After fans of the show saw Geno and his cousin, Nico, successfully lose weight on Dr Now’s plan in episode 1, many were eager to see how Latonya did on My 600-lb Life.

She has battled with her weight for years but wanted to lose hundreds of pounds in order to marry her long-term partner and walk down the aisle. Let’s learn more about how the star of the 2023 series got on.

Meet Latonya Pottain

37 years old Latonya Pottain appeared on TLC’s My 600-lb Life with the intention of losing weight. At the show’s beginning, her weight was listed as ‘unknown’. She lived in Shreveport, LA, and said that the life she was living was “uncomfortable.” Latonya could barely get out of bed due to her weight and she also had lymphedema in her legs.

She said: “It hurts night and day. Like the pain is unbearable.”

Latonya’s My 600-lb Life journey

When it came to Latonya’s eating habits, she said that she ate as a stress reliever. Growing up, she said that she had a great childhood until the age of 12 when her mother passed away suddenly. Latonya said that when her mother passed away, she turned to food for comfort.

At 15 years old, Latonya said that she weighed 200lb and at 17 she was 300lb.

At over 600lb, she drove all the way to Houston to meet Dr Now for the second time in her life in a bid to lose weight and change her life. However, after failing to lose weight by sticking to Dr Now’s program, he told Latonya that there was “nothing more” he could do for her.

After eight months in Texas, she went back to Louisiana. Dr Now said that she’d need to lose 60 lbs for her to be able to return to his program.

Where is the My 600-lb Life star now?

At the end of Latonya’s My 600-lb Life episode, Dr Now explained that she managed to go from 642lb to 594lb in two weeks. However, Dr Now said that Latonya’s body was “still very close to breaking point.” Judging by Latonya’s Facebook page, she’s currently a hairstylist.

She shared updates via Facebook posts and said that she’s “still beautiful working on me.” Latonya writes on her Facebook page that she is married to Daune Anderson.

Y'all I'm still beautiful working on me that was so hard to air my story on tv but I'm working on me if u dnt have… Posted by Latonya Hairstylist Pottain on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.