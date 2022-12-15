Lisa Fleming’s story on My 600-lb Life aired on TLC again on December 14, 2022. Viewers reflected on what a “great character” Lisa was on the weight loss show and are now paying tributes after her death in 2018.

My 600-lb Life follows those wanting to drastically improve their lives and set out to lose weight with the help of Dr. Now, a Houston-based doctor who can give the green light on bariatric weight loss surgery.

Lisa was one of his patients who is remembered for her hard work and determination. Several years after her story aired on season 6, she sadly passed away at the age of 50, leaving fans heartbroken.

Get to know Lisa Fleming

Lisa revealed that she struggled with her weight since she was a child after a family loss and her parents’ divorce. She weighed over 700lb (317kg) and managed to lose 84lb on the show thanks to weight loss surgery.

She found maggots in the folds of her skin and was bedridden during her season 6 appearance. She was unable to care for herself and, at one point, seven paramedics were required to remove her from bed.

Lisa, from Houston, described this moment as a wake-up call and started her journey for a better life, with her main goal to see her grandchildren grow up. After the show, she lost a further 196lb on her own over several months.

What happened to Lisa on My 600-lb Life?

Lisa’s daughter Danielle announced her death in August 2018 at the age of 50 and told TMZ: “At the end she was sick and her body was tired and her body just gave out.” She also said that her death was nothing to do with her weight.

Danielle revealed that Lisa had lost 200 pounds after she appeared on the show and was actually able to stand on her own. She also said that she held her mom’s hand for four hours after she passed.

Lisa suffered with various illnesses and died just months after her My 600-lb Life debut. She was the second star on the show to die that month, after James L.B Bonner took his own life at the age of 30.

Fans pay tribute to late star

After Lisa’s story aired on TLC again, fans started to look back on her memorable episode. One Twitter user wrote that she was “such a character” while another penned on YouTube: “Lisa was funny as hell.”

Some viewers were unaware that Lisa had passed away, with one telling fellow fans: “In case y’all didn’t know, Lisa died a few years ago #My600lbLife.” Others commented with, “That’s so sad” and, “Wow, I didn’t know that.”

