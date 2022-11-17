









Liz Evans is one of several stars on My 600-lb Life who followed Dr Now’s advice and shed a life-changing amount of weight. She entered the TLC show at 721lb (327kg) but went on to shed a total of 464lb.

Fans of the long-running show, which sees a participant pay the doctor a visit in return for a diet program and an opportunity to be approved for weight-loss surgery, are now asking where Liz is after she shed some serious pounds.

So, what happened to Liz? Did she lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery? Reality Titbit has the latest on how her transformation journey went after making her TV debut on season 6.

Get to know Liz Evans

Liz appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2018. She had been unable to walk for ten years and was suffering from other medical issues. Living in Texas with her ill mother Reta, Liz was born with a birth defect that meant one leg bone curved out.

She felt the birth defect isolated her as a child as she walked with a limp. She said on the show: “I remember taking all that pain, and starting to run to food.”

Liz claimed she was ten years old when she began eating heavily, saying she often went to the kitchen to fill the void after her dad, who suffered from drug addiction, didn’t come home.

Liz’s journey on My 600-lb Life

Liz suffered lymphedema (tissue swelling) on her legs that had to be removed as she was struggling to stand, a requirement for gastric bypass and lymphedema growth surgery. She followed a strict diet and physical therapy, and underwent the operation.

She was approved to undergo gastric bypass surgery and have a lymphedema mass on her leg removed. She lost 353lb in the first year and went on to shed another 42lb in four months, as per The Sun.

Liz then got approval to remove a second lymphedema mass from her left leg but the pain terrified her and brought back her fear of walking. However, Dr Now warned she would end up bedridden if she stopped moving.

Where Liz is now

The last weight-loss update Liz gave was when she lost a whopping 464lb in total, The Sun reports, ending up weighing 257lb. However, she regained 50lb after returning to her Houston home and began binge-eating once more.

She was readmitted to her medical team, who helped her finally become mobile. The star then started to walk again with the help of a cane. Liz also appeared on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now.

The TLC star spoke about how “old fears are about to threaten her progress.” The last time fans heard from Liz was when she said she was attending regular therapy sessions, sticking to Dr Now’s program, and working on herself.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393. If you are based in the US, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK