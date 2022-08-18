My 600-lb Life's Margaret Johnson lost over 340 pounds after TLC debut













Margaret Johnson entered Dr. Now’s clinic at 750 pounds, with the hope that he could help her lose weight. She has since become one of My 600-lb Life‘s success stories and has continued her transformation since filming wrapped.

With her mom by her side, the 35-year-old TLC star from Baytown, Texas, was one of several patients who weigh more than 600 pounds and want to adopt a healthier lifestyle through dieting and eventually, weight loss surgery.

Talking about how she was once hospitalized after experiencing breathing problems, Margaret was ready to transform her life. To do that, the star was put on a strict nutrition plan which she stuck to every single day.

So where is Margaret since her TLC debut? Turns out she’s continued her healthier lifestyle, thanks to the support her her mother and Dr. Now! We’ve got the lowdown on how many pounds she has dropped.

Meet Margaret on My 600-lb Life

Margaret was unable to walk without help due to her food addiction issues. Weighing in at 750 pounds on the scale, her episode aired on My 600-lb Life in January earlier this year, but she was determined to lose weight.

Her mom Millie also made an appearance on the show. She supported her along the way, which included Dr. Now having transport and a wheelchair go to pick Margaret up so she could pay him avisit.

After he put her on a strict nutrition plan, he said that she appeared as though she had lost weight, but not a lot. She said that she was only eating salads, baked chicken, and fish as part of her new diet.

The TLC star’s weight loss journey

By January, Margaret had gone down to 595 lbs and reported a total weight loss of 157 lbs. She originally thought she had to eat three meals a day but she claimed she wasn’t always hungry. Dr. Now said she can skip a meal.

She drank a lot of water, and said that she doesn’t eat anything which doesn’t “swim or fly”. Margaret lost enough weight to be approved for weight loss surgery due to following her strict diet.

During her episode, Dr. Now claimed she had not been cooperating for physical therapy most days and turned them away, but he was insistent on her having the visit to help her on her transformation.

Margaret – then and now

Margaret posted an update to her Facebook page in June, where she is seen looking happier than ever. She smiled for a new profile picture where she has clearly lost a significant amount of weight from her face.

Within nine months since starting her diet, a Reddit thread which is thought to share a Facebook post from her mother Millie revealed that she has lost a total of more than 340 lbs. She has also been in and out of hospital since surgery.

She is still recovering after going through weight loss surgery but “still has a long road to go”, according to her mom. Margaret is currently single, while several of her loved ones have told her she is “looking good” in recent pictures.

