Mark Rutland has shed a ton of weight since appearing on My 600 Lb Life and he looks almost unrecognizable after ignoring Dr. Now’s advice.

In the March 1 episode, viewers meet 42-year-old Florida native, Mark Rutland who weighed 715 pounds at his heaviest. But, he believes he can beat his weight gain on his own, without the guidance of Dr. Now.

Mark has lost more than 160 pounds by himself already and he’s on a mission to carry on off his own accord.

Mark denies weight loss surgery

Many people’s aim on My 600-Lb Life is to get to the point where they are eligible to get bariatric surgery. However, for Mark Rutland, surgery wasn’t the point of his weight loss, he was determined to make it happen on his own.

Much of Mark’s episode follows his unwillingness to get bariatric surgery as he strays away from the guidance of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Whilst doing everyday tasks felt like “torture” for Mark; his desperate position did not dull his goal of shedding 500 lbs naturally.

On the show, he can be heard telling his mom: “Everything’s been going good, I’ve been working with the trainer at the gym. I’ve been losing weight, he’s happy with the progress I’ve been making. But with all that being said… I’m not gonna do the surgery. Hopefully not ever.”

Mark has since reflected on his weight loss transformation in an Instagram video. He encouraged people on their own weight loss journey to lean on the support of people around them. Rutland shared that he wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of his family and personal trainer. He then quotes: “any goal worth attaining takes teamwork.”

He has shared multiple Instagram posts from various workout sessions as Mark is still working towards his goal. It doesn’t appear like he is going to give in to bariatric surgery any time soon, Rutland is determined to shed the weight on his own.

Mark Rutland is ‘bothered’ by 600-Lb Life synopsis

In his first Instagram post, shared in February 2023, just weeks before his My 600-Lb Life episode aired. Mark can be seen talking about his thoughts on the synopsis of his my 600-Lb Life episode.

Whilst he hadn’t watched the episode yet, he was “bothered” by how the blurb described him. He shared that when he started the weight loss journey he was a “broken man.” Mark explains that he had “given up,” “locked himself away” and “ate his feelings.”

Mark then confesses that he feels “lucky” to have had the experience of being on the show. However, he is still trying to wrap his head around the fact that he had his “rock bottom” recorded and broadcast to the world.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

