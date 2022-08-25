











Nathan Prater and partner Amber appeared on My 600-lb Life, hoping that Dr. Now could help them lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery and transform their eating habits completely.

During the season 10 premiere of the TLC show, Nathan was one of the obese cast members who decided enough is enough and therefore made the pledge to change his eating and lifestyle, with the support of a doctor.

The emotional episode saw Dr. Now warn Nathan that his habits were killing him after weighing in at 607 pounds at the beginning of his episode. His wife Amber was not far behind him at 502 pounds. So where are they now?

Meet Nathan and wife Amber

Nathan and his wife Amber, who first met in 2011, are a married couple who weighed over 1000lbs combined. They took to Dr. Now’s office for help to improve Nathan’s eating habits and lifestyle.

Currently living in Montalba, Texas, but originally from the Garland area of the US state, Nathan works as a theatre director at an independent school. He previously studied drama at Grayson County College.

After college, Nathan got his secondary certification at Angelo State University, which led to his current role in teaching. His wife Amber also works at an independent school, but in a different establishment to her husband.

Their My 600-lb Life journey

Nathan had dropped 72 pounds after following Dr. Now’s diet program, which involved sticking to 1,200 calories or below. He also decided not to eat anything after 6pm, and made a point to have dinner before 5.30pm.

After meeting Nathan’s wife, Dr. Now revealed that while he is proud of his client’s progress, that he is concerned Amber has a “weight problem”. He added that it is very hard for one person in a family to eat healthy if others are not.

Amber revealed that she already had weight loss surgery when she was 16. She said: “I am already aware of the weight loss process and had somewhat better eating habits than him [Nathan]. I’ve been preparing food for ten years.”

She added that she lost over 360 pounds with her first surgery, and was a “success” until she had children. However, Dr. Now claimed that Nathan and Amber were influencing each other negatively.

By the end, Nathan was approved for weight loss surgery!

How the couple is doing now

Nathan has been documenting post-surgery updates since getting the weight loss operation, and wrote:

Day 2 Post op update: I’m not really in a lot of pain just a little uncomfortable. I’m driving Amber Blackstock Prater nuts trying to do too much. I broke down earlier this morning because if you know me you know I love to work and help people. This being down is for the birds. Amber is an amazing caretaker, she’s waited on me hand and foot.

In August 2021, Prater shared on his Facebook account that he met the milestone of getting below 450 pounds, which means he has lost more than 150 pounds since the show started. Amber, too, has been sharing her exercise goals.

She has been discussing the way that activity and fitness have become a part of their family life. Nathan has also been making regular trips to see Dr. Now in Houston, writing in July that he is hoping for an “excellent report”.

