









TLC's My 600-lb Life follows patients of Dr Nowzaradan as they spend a year transforming their lives on the show. Many of the people who appear on the series have difficulty achieving results. But, there are some success stories from My 600-lb Life which are inspiring.

Season 2 episode 2 of the TLC show follows the journey of Olivia Cruz. She says: “I’m a prisoner in my own body. My weight is killing me.”

Fans were rooting for My 600-lb Life’s Olivia to make changes in her life. She no longer wanted to feel like a burden on her family and was determined to turn things around. So, let’s find out more about Olivia’s story and whether she achieved her goals.

Who is Olivia Cruz?

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Olivia was 46 years old when she first appeared on the TLC show My 600-lb Life in 2014.

She weighed 578lb and was almost immobile due to her weight.

Olivia said that for the past seven years, she had been “in and out the hospital.”

She was ready to turn her life around on the show, with the help of Dr Now.

Olivia’s My 600-lb Life journey

My 600-lb Life season 2 episode 2 aired in January 2014.

Olivia turned to food for comfort in life. She explained that when she was young she experienced abuse.

She had been on oxygen for 11 years and added that she was in “extreme pain.”

Olivia said she wanted her independence back and that she was ready to “start over” even if she was 47 years old.

After receiving surgery from Dr Now, she no longer needed to be on oxygen and began to see huge improvements in her life. After 15 years of not driving a car, she was back behind the wheel.

Olivia said that she was getting a “second chance at life.”

Olivia had dreams of becoming a chef

At the end of her My 600-lb Life episode, Olivia got down to 250lb and said that she felt “alive” and “happy.”

Not only was Olivia shopping for clothes in stores rather than online after her weight loss, but she was also set to attend a family reunion as she hadn’t seen her family in years.

Following My 600-lb Life, TLC also gives fans an update with the Where Are They Now? series.

Olivia’s journey began in 2014 and the Where Are They Now? show explained that three years later she was achieving her dream of becoming a chef.

Olivia can be found on Facebook but she hasn’t posted since 2017.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

