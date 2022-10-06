









Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey.

The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and Robin was one of its most memorable stars. Both Robin and her brother Chris are both obese and revealed they already lost a sibling to obesity.

Chris’ son Garrett, already 600 pounds at age 20, is game to join the journey alongside Robin. So, just where is Robin today? A recent social media update shows that she has continued her transformation after filming.

Meet Robin McKinley

Robin first weighed 648 pounds before starting her weight loss journey, while her nephew Garrett was 607 lbs. She struggled to do basic things like shower or get dressed in the morning, and was assisted by her husband James.

Going to the grocery store was an almost impossible task for Robin, who decided to lose weight after she lost her sister due to obesity-related complications. Admitting she had an emotional attachment to food, Robin said:

Eating is one of the only times that I am truly happy because I can forget about all the pain and misery of my life just for a moment.

Both Robin and Garrett stuck to the new diet provided to them by Dr. Now, which had astonishing results! It comes after Robin was a school teacher for many years, quitting after becoming wheelchair-bound from her weight.

Their journey on My 600-lb Life

When Robin and her brother planned to visit Dr. Now together, Chris had a stroke and could not go. Both her and Garrett stayed in contact with the doctor on the regular, which meant she could undergo bariatric surgery.

By the end of the episode, she weighed 394 pounds and Garrett 337 pounds. After shedding 42% of their body fat, they both improved their lives dramatically, with Garrett training as a welder, and Robin and James going on a date.

Robin and Garrett now

Robin looks completely different now, having dropped tons of weight since she embarked on her My 600-lb Life journey. In April 2022, she shared a photo comparing herself to how she looked nine years ago.

Fans have called her an “inspiration” for her transformation. Robin is still married to James McKinley, who she lives with in Meade, Kansas, where she works as a personal care assistant in a care home.

Garrett isn’t as active as Robin on social media, with the latest update from five years ago on Facebook. His father Chris also lives in Meade and remains single. Robin often shares life events online, such as her first rollercoaster ride in May.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

