My 600-Lb Life's Samantha transformed after losing half her body weight











My 600-Lb Life details the journeys of many people who are weighing in at 600lb or over. Seeking the help of Dr Nowzaradan, those who take part in the show travel to Texas to meet him and are placed on a diet plan and exercise routine as well as counselling sessions in some cases, before they’re approved for weight loss surgery.

In 2020, Samantha Mason appeared on the show and began her journey with Dr Now at a life-threatening 1000lb. In a bid to save her own life, she followed the steps of Dr Now’s programme, with some bumps in the road, but managed to turn things around. In 2022, fans want to know where Samantha is now and how she’s doing since the show.

Meet Samantha Mason

At 36, Samantha Mason appeared on the TLC show in a bid to save her own life.

She weighed in at almost 1,000 pounds and feared that she wouldn’t be around to see her daughter grow up.

Samantha earned money by making videos of herself eating and posting them online, which made her relationship with food even more challenging and complicated.

Samantha’s daughter was ‘heartbroken’

Samantha’s episode of My 600-Lb Life aired in December 2020 and saw her daughter express her fears over her mother’s life.

During the show, Samantha struggled to stay positive and, in turn, her daughter’s positive mindset was challenged.

Samantha spent a lot of time in the hospital during her episode and had some difficulty following Dr Now’s calorie-controlled diet.

Despite the hurdles in her journey, she managed to lose hundreds of pounds on the show.

Where is Samantha from My 600-Lb Life now?

My 600-Lb Life fans will likely be in awe of Samantha’s progress following her episode.

She now weighs 450lb, according to her Twitter bio, which means that she’s lost over half of her body weight since appearing on the show.

Although Samantha doesn’t appear to be active on Instagram, she has a YouTube channel and takes to TikTok quite regularly.

Judging by her TikTok account, which has a following of 18.7K, she calls herself ‘Vanilla Hippo’ on social media.

