Stephanie Smith shares her story on season 11, episode 6 of TLC’s My 600-lb Life, and was determined to be approved for weight loss surgery with Dr. Now, however, it seems like she had a change of heart by the end of the episode.

Stephanie opened up about many hard topics on My 600-lb Life including her difficult childhood, which lead her to go into foster care after her dad’s tragic death. She revealed that she turned to food for comfort during difficult times, starting with her parent’s divorce.

We take a closer look into Stephanie’s journey throughout the TLC show.

Who is Stephanie Smith?

Stephanie Smith is a mom to two kids who are part of the reason she needs to qualify for weight loss surgery and get healthy.

She leans on her mom for support, and she even works out with her, just like Syreeta’s husband Lawrence in a previous episode.

As well as her mom, she also has her stepfather for support.

Stephanie Smith decides Dr. Now’s program isn’t for her in My 600-lb Life

Despite saying she really wanted the weight loss surgery at the beginning of the episode, for herself and her family, by the end of the My 600-lb Life episode, Stephanie Smith felt it wasn’t for her.

During a visit to Dr. Now‘s office, he asked her why she had been ignoring his calls for five months. Stephanie said she had a lot going on but it seemed the Dr was skeptical about her commitment. However, Stephanie assured him she was still serious, which was why she sat in his office.

He then gave her a goal to lose 50 lbs in two months to consider the surgery. However, at the end of the episode, she denied the program and made little progress.

The My 600-lb Life star is not on social media

In previous episodes, My 600-lb Life viewers can take to the person’s social media to see where they are after the show, just like Wess who lost a huge amount of weight since the show.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Stephanie is on social media so fans of the show can’t see where she is now.

Although she denied Dr. Now’s weight loss program and made little progress at the end of the show, she does acknowledge she needs to make serious changes so here’s to hoping she’s doing well.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C