My 600-lb Life's Tommy overcame his struggles by losing 218 pounds

The series documents those who weigh over 600 pounds and have decided they want to make a change. One of them was Tommy, who opened up about his tough childhood, which is what pushed him towards food addiction.

He told how he wanted to lose enough weight to marry his fiancee Amanda and to have the life he always dreamed of by her side. This meant he had to break the cycle of pathological eating that left him nearly bed-bound.

Who is Tommy Johnson?

Tommy, from Louisiana, appeared on My 600-lb Life back in 2020. With his fiancee Amanda by his side, the 641-lb man revealed how he feels trapped inside his body after years of bad eating habits.

Taking a shower is what he considered the only independence he has left, as Amanda does most of the jobs inside their home. As a result of his weight, Tommy turned to Dr. Now for help in achieving his body goals.

The 38-year-old (at the time of filming) weighed 200 pounds by the age of ten, two years after father passed away of a heart attack. His father had struggled with alcoholism and had plans to eat with Tommy on the same day he died.

By the age of 18, he weighed 500 pounds. Tommy paid Dr. Now a visit with Amanda, who had previously lost a partner to morbid obesity. He was given a diet plan of 1,200 calories per day, and had lost 70 pounds by his second check-in!

His 600-lb Life journey

He was approved for weight loss surgery after his successful weight loss. Tommy was tasked with losing 20 pounds a week, as required by Dr. Now of his post-operation patients. However, he struggled with this task.

Admitting that he was getting cravings again, the TLC star was soon referred to therapist Lola Clay.

The My 600-lb Life star opened up about abuse he suffered as a child. Getting his issues off his chest seemed to help, because by his final weigh-in, he had lost 218 pounds from the weight he first arrived in!

This meant Tommy was able to take Amanda out on their first date outside of their home. After seven of being unable to fit in his own car, he can also fit into the driver’s seat and becomes motivated to start driving himself.

Tommy and Amanda did good. I hope they both get healthy, get married and pop out some babies. Until next week Fam.#my600lblife pic.twitter.com/LDhZJvbgzz — AbnormalNerd (@KatCantAnymore) March 12, 2020

Viewers have high hopes for Tommy

Although Tommy and Amanda prefer to keep their lives private and cannot be accessed on social media, this hasn’t stopped fans from crossing their fingers for his progress.

Just a few months ago, a fan wrote: “I feel bad for this guy. He’s had a tough life. Hopefully he can overcome this.”

Another has high hopes and said: “I hope he gets past this. Seems like he WANTS to make a change & means it.”

Tommy was well-respected for admitting his addiction for food. His drive to lose weight was welcomed by fans, who are still cheering him on following his bariatric surgery!

“Utmost respect for this man who is completely owning up to the mistakes he made that put him where he is. That’s the first true step of bettering yourself in the long run,” said another viewer.

