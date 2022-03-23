My 600-lb life cast now: From life-changing transformations to finding love













My 600-lb life has seen some of the biggest transformations ever thanks to Dr Younan Nowzaradan. The reality show highlights the weight loss progress by patients who are looking to transform their lives and start a healthy lifestyle.

Each person who appears on the show weighs around 600lb (270kg) at the beginning and tries to reach a healthier range through controlled weight loss.

As they improve their quality of life, Younan’s patients often see extravagant changes in their physical and mental health, with some leading to the biggest transformations. As the show is currently on its tenth season, Reality Titbit has rounded up the biggest changes yet:

Amber Rachdi from 660lb to 236lb

Amber first appeared on the show when she was 23 years old and weighed 660lb. She started the show amid a rough patch, describing herself as a “nasty, yucky monster” who couldn’t stand for more than half an hour.

After a tough journey, she lost 377lb after undergoing gastric bypass surgery. Slowly, through hard work, she lost more than 400lb. Amber is now married to the man with whom she was once scared of being intimate with.

2. Marla Mccants from 800lb to 300lb

In Touch Weekly reports Marla Mccants gained a significant amount of weight after she had been kidnapped and held hostage by an ex-boyfriend.

She had a difficult weight-loss journey as she couldn’t stand by herself and had to rely on her daughter. With the help of Dr Younan, Marla was able to stand unaided for the first time in a long time. Since then, the My 600-lb life star underwent a huge transformation by regaining confidence and dropping a whopping 500lb. Her transformation is mind-blowing.

3. Donald Shelton from 675lb to 295lb

Donald has had one of the most noticeable changes regarding his body. The List states that halfway through his weight-loss journey, he was reported to be suffering from a “potentially life-threatening disorder known as Guillain-Barre syndrome”. That led to Donald losing his self-esteem and energy as he slowly became very weak, regaining his old weight.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop him from completing his goal and dropping an insane amount of weight. He is now living a healthier and happier life while still working on his journey.

4. Laura Perez from 541lb to 380lb

Everyone’s story in My 600-lb life and transformation is different, but their feelings can often be similar. Laura told the Daily Mail about her rough childhood, where she claimed she was sexually abused when she was five years old. She never told her parents she was being touched inappropriately and began eating large amounts of food for comfort.

However, it was seriously damaging her health and she faced having to spend the rest of her days in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank. After she met Dr Nowzaradan, she knew she had to give up her addiction to food.

Laura underwent weight-loss surgery but there was a complication and she battled pneumonia that almost killed her. However, Laura was able to regain her energy. Even though she achieved her goal, her marriage was now under strain. The couple ended up splitting but she is now in a happy relationship with someone else.

5. James Jones from 728lb to 352lb

James was born skinny but his weight started growing rapidly as he grew older. By the time he was 16 years old, James’ weight reached 280lb.

This problem ran in the family, as his sister and father were both overweight and passed away due to obesity-related issues, as reported by The Cinemaholic.

As he didn’t want his health to suffer, James got help from Dr Younan Nowzaradan and managed to regain his confidence, a better lifestyle, and a girlfriend. As he is currently working on maintaining this lifestyle, Dr Younan worries a simple slip could see him lose track because of his family history.

If you’ve been affected by issues raised in this story and need confidential support or information, you can call Victim Support for free 24/7 on 08 08 16 89 111