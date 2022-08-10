My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans are loving 'unrecognisable' Todd's 'glow up'













My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 and, judging by Twitter, fans are loving Todd’s ‘glow up’ in season 10. Whitney Thore and her family and friends have been the focus of the TLC show since 2015. From Whitney’s romantic relationships to her close family connections with her dad Glenn, mom Babs and brother Hunter, viewers are taken along for the ride on MBFFL.

As of August 9th, My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back and episode 1 of the new series is centred around Whitney’s mother, Babs’, health. The family is also affected by Covid-19 and Whitney calls on her friends for support during the season 10 premiere. So, let’s find out more about Todd from My Big Fat Fabulous Life in 2022.

Meet Todd from My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Todd Beasley is a cast member on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

He appears on the show as Whitney Thore’s friend and “eternal dance partner”.

Screen Rant writes that Todd and Whitney knew each other from high school and that he’s a “musical theatre major” who hails from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Per Gossip Next Door, Todd was born on April 17th, 1985 making him 37 years old.

Fans think Todd’s had a ‘glow up’

My Big Fat Fabulous Life kicked off its 10th season on August 9th, 2022.

Todd is back on the show alongside Whitney and the rest of the cast and fans have taken to Twitter to comment on his new look.

One person tweeted: “Todd looks different. Maybe it’s his hair? Idk but he had a glow up”.

Another said: “Dang. I almost didn’t recognize Todd. He looks good”.

Does the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star have Instagram?

Yes, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Todd Beasley does have Instagram.

He has 38.5K followers @singkorswim.

Todd’s posts include selfies, snaps from the show and photos of himself with friends. He hasn’t taken to the ‘gram since 2019. He also features on Whitney’s IG page. Whitney wished her pal a Happy Birthday back in 2020 and posted a photo from a trip that the two took to New York.

Find Whitney on Instagram where she has 1.1M followers @whitneywaythore.

