My Strange Addiction saw a couple drinking urine. Nick and Aubrey aren’t just urine drinkers but shower and pour the bodily fluid into their eyes, and it wasn’t a pretty sight when Nick’s mom spotted their urine jars. Viewers are seriously concerned for the couple after a doctor warned of its health hazards, and we have the lowdown.

The TLC show My Strange Addiction features toilet paper-eating stars, car lovers, cosmetic surgery addicts, and urine drinkers. During the August 2 episode, Nick and Aubrey shared their obsession with drinking their own wee. At one point, Nick even washed a cucumber with urine, shocking the show’s viewers.

Credit: My Strange Addiction/TLC

My Strange Addiction – drinking urine

Married couple Nick and Aubrey have developed a taste for urine. They chug a pint full of their urine daily, which has led to Nick’s mother growing increasingly concerned over their addiction, especially when she saw empty wee jars.

They don’t just sip on their urine but also snort the fluid. Nick said, “You really do feel more nourished drinking your urine than you do drinking water… I love urine so much because it’s one of the most nourishing liquids on Earth.”

It all began when Nick was having a panic attack when his friend told him to drink his urine to help. The couple do urine therapy, the application of human urine for medicinal or cosmetic purposes, such as massaging it into the skin.

Urine drinkers warned of health risks

A doctor warned that they are putting stress on his kidneys, and said a parasite could kill Nick from snorting the urine. Drinking it can force your kidneys to work even harder or expose you to unnecessary toxins, causing illness.

They told the couple that urine is how the body removes the toxins purified by the kidneys. By drinking it, they are reintroducing the toxins, suggesting that it would be unhealthy for the couple to keep drinking urine going forward.

It’s not just drinking their urine but also cooking their food in the liquid that Nick and Aubrey have been doing. When Nick washed a cucumber, it wasn’t water but his own wee that he doused the vegetable in.

Unusual shower mistake labeled ‘gross’

Nick and Aubrey have made a shower mistake, as washing under urine means they could be bathing in bacteria. They have also left open jars of urine lying around their home, which was poured down the kitchen sink by Nick’s mom.

The couple claims that drinking urine helps them clear their sinuses. Nick’s wife, Aubrey, quickly picked up the habit after he introduced his new obsession to her – and the pair aren’t afraid of drinking it in public!

The My Strange Addiction stars have also been massaging their urine into their hair, as well as using it as eyedrops and mouthwash. Their episode has been labeled “gross,” with some even hailing it as the “worst” addiction so far.

