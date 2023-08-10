TLC’s My Strange Addiction is back in 2023 and the show is revisiting some of its most memorable cast members. My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted? features people who are sharing their lifestyles of being addicted to all kinds of things including their cars and licking their pet cats. Twenty-nine-year-old Brittany is addicted to eating car seat stuffing and features in episode 4.

Describing the taste of the “firm” foam she enjoys eating, TLC star Brittany says that it is “exquisite” and offers some to a cameraman. She keeps the car seat stuffing in “every pocket or pouch” she has including her bra and sealable bags she can take out the house.

While some of the people featured on My Strange Addiction appear very happy about their lifestyles, the show’s fourth episode focuses on someone who seems slightly concerned over her penchant for eating car seat stuffing.

Brittany can be seen eating car foam from the passenger seat on the TLC show. She describes it as a “favorite part of her day.”

However, her family is forced to intervene. Speaking of a car that she owned for three years, she managed to eat all the foam within two years of having it.

Meet My Strange Addiction’s Brittany

My Strange Addiction’s Brittany is a mother, creative, and “human being just trying to figure out this whole life thing one day at a time.”

She is 29 years old and has an addiction to eating car foam. Brittany has been eating car seat stuffing for the past 20 years.

It is explained on the show that over the past 21 years, Brittany has roughly eaten a handful of foam a day which is enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

TLC star describes ‘euphoria’ of car seat foam

Speaking of her “favorite” thing to do, Brittany explains that eating car seat foam gives her a “euphoric” feeling.

She describes it as “the high that keeps on hitting.” The TLC star adds that it tastes “fragrant, ripe,” and that the “aroma hits her.”

Brittany adds that her “mouth salivates,” and explains that she prefers a medium to high-density foam to chomp on.

