My Strange Addiction first aired on TLC back in 2010. Now, over a decade later, the network is revisiting the people who first appeared on the series in the present day. From bodybuilding addictions to eating toilet paper, eating car seat stuffing for “a high” to eating tape on the daily, there was no end to the kinds of addictions people had who appeared on the TLC series.

In 2023, TLC catches up with the My Strange Addiction stars. Starting with Kinah, Nathaniel, and Lisa, the Still Addicted? series kicked off on July 19. The show also caught up with Tyler, who has an addiction to smelling tuna fish, and Nick and Aubrey who are addicted to drinking urine.

My Strange Addiction revisits star eating tape

My Strange Addiction season 3 episode 3 focused on Sheyla Hershey who had an addiction to plastic surgery, and Andrea from Georgia, who was addicted to eating tape.

In 2012, Andrea was consuming adhesive tape every day.

She was given a serious warning from a doctor who said that her addiction was “potentially very harmful.”

My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?

In 2023, TLC viewers get to see where Andrea is today.

Fans are transported to Douglasville, Georgia to catch up with the star.

Speaking on the show, Andrea says: “Ten years ago I was addicted to eating tape.”

She was eating around 200 feet of tape a day which equates to nearly 14 miles of tape a year.

TLC star has a new-found addiction

Ten years on from her My Strange Addiction episode, Andrea reveals that she’s no longer addicted to eating tape.

Explaining how she managed to quit, Andrea said: “Of course, the show from 10 years ago,” and described seeing the episode as “an eye-opener.”

She said that her family helped her and sought therapy to kick her habit. It took her around a month to overcome her addiction to eating tape.

Andrea explained that the tape gave her “a sense of peace,” and although she’s no longer addicted to consuming tape, she’s replaced it with chewing gum.

WATCH MY STRANGE ADDICTION ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 10 PM