Foxy is one of the My Strange Addiction stars fans get to revisit on new TLC series My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted? in 2023. While some of the people who appear on the show are addicted to eating certain things such as car seat stuffing or adhesive tape, others are stuck in the habit of smelling tuna fish.

The My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted? star is seen visiting a doctor’s office during the TLC show. Foxy isn’t the only one who has been to speak to a professional about her addiction. A couple who are addicted to drinking their own urine are also seen being given a warning from a medical expert.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Foxy on My Strange Addiction

My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted? revisits a woman named Foxy in 2023.

Foxy’s breast size is 10,020 cc. She explains during the series that she has “no intentions of stopping,” when it comes to her surgery.

However, her friends are worried for her health.

Viewers of the TLC show also took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

One wrote: “Foxy’s chest skin is under so much tension I’m cringing!”

Another said: “These plastic surgeons are right in Foxy’s implants will have to come out to prevent major health problems down the road!”

Who is Foxy Menagerie Verre?

Foxy Menagerie Verre, 45, is a social media star and model.

She has been enlarging the size of her breasts for the past eight or nine years.

Foxy went through a divorce in 2015, as well as enduring the loss of her grandfather and a pet. She explains on her website that she also lost her job at this same time.

Following her divorce, and renovating the home she was left with, the model embarked on a surgery journey.

Foxy naturally had size C/D cup breasts. As well as opting for breast augmentations, she also has had a “tummy tuck, liposuction, fat transfer to my cheeks, and three Brazilian butt lifts, and three lip augmentations.”

Fame ‘snowballed’ for the star

Speaking to Luna Mons on a YouTube show called Jugs ‘n’ Mugs, Foxy said that she never planned on finding fame for having the second-largest augmented breasts in the world.

She admitted she “always liked the look,” however, her look and fame “snowballed.”

Foxy writes on her website that her inspiration came from cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

WATCH MY STRANGE ADDICTION WEDNESDAYS AT 10PM ON TLC