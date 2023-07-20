My Strange Addiction is back in 2023 and fans get to revisit some of the show’s previous cast members including a woman who licks her cats, another who eats toilet paper, and Nathaniel who’s in a serious relationship with his car.

The TLC show first aired back in 2010. Now, 13 years later, My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted? is here and airs each Wednesday at 10/9c. The stars of the show are too interesting for TLC not to give fans a glimpse at where they are today. So, let’s find out more about Nathaniel. He’s still grieving the loss of his former relationship…

Nathaniel on My Strange Addiction

Over 10 years ago, Nathaniel appeared on My Strange Addiction season 3.

His episode aired in February 2012 and let viewers in on his close relationship with his car.

When his episode aired, Nathaniel was 27 years old and lived in Royal, Arkansas.

He explained that he was in a committed relationship with his automobile that he named ‘Chase’.

The show states that Nathaniel “met Chase at a resale lot” five years prior.

TLC catches up with Nathaniel

As My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted? airs in 2023, TLC viewers get to see where Nathaniel is today.

He’s now 39 years old and lives in “a small rural town” in Texas.

The new season shows that Nathaniel is still in a relationship with his car, but it’s not the same car that he had 10 years ago. He’s now in a relationship with a black car named “Lex.”

Nathaniel and Chase are no longer together

As TLC viewers are reunited with Nathaniel, they may be surprised to find out that he and Chase are no longer in a relationship.

The 39-year-old was brought to tears during the show and said that the car is “no longer a part of his life,” and it “breaks his heart” that Chase “isn’t here.”

Nathaniel has a bedroom dedicated to storing his car’s mementos. Some of the items include a canvas print of himself with the car and a blanket with his favorite photos on it.

The show explains that the car was “involved in a serious accident during a routine check-up.”

Nathaniel said that he “felt Chase deserved better.”

WATCH MY STRANGE ADDICTION ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 10/9C