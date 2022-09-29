Mystery surrounds Sister Wives business as fans ask if My Sisterwife's Closet is closed











Sister Wives fans seem to be missing star Robyn Brown’s online jewelry store as mystery surrounds whether or not it’s closed for good.

As fans take to the internet in search of answers, Reality Titbit is doing the leg-work for you and gathering all the evidence in one handy place.

Let’s take a look…

What are the fans saying?

Following one of the latest episodes, fans took to Twitter to question why Robyn has a nanny.

Robyn has three teenage kids – Dayton, Aurora and Breanna – from her previous plural marriage to David Preston Jessop.

When she married Kody in 2009, he adopted her three children and they went on to have two more – Ariella and Solomon.

As two fans got into a discussion about why the couple employs a nanny, one asked what Robyn and Kody are doing all day, saying that neither of them appear to work.

Another replied: “Have you forgotten she has a jewellery business to run,” adding a link to My Sisterwife’s Closet.

And another fan tweeted their exasperation earlier this year at trying to get their hands on a product, writing: “What’s a girl gotta do to obtain a vintage My Sisterwife’s Closet fitted tee”

And one tweeted Robyn in 2021 asking: “When will My Sisterwife’s Closet reopen?” But it doesn’t appear they’ve received an answer so far.

Around the same time, another asked Robyn: “will My Sisterwife’s Closet be open again soon? I need to shop!!”

And another said in April 2021: “It looks like My Sisterwife’s Closet.”

All the evidence

A pop-up message on the official My Sisterwife’s Closet website reads: “We’ll be back soon!

“We are busy updating the store for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!”

The website also features a blog section which hasn’t been updated since January 17, 2019.

Similarly, the official Instagram page has also been inactive for a while.

The last post to go up came on March 10, 2019.

It advertised some jewelry being sold on the site as well as telling people to tune into that night’s episode of Sister Wives on TLC.

The Instagram account describes the business as: “My Sisterwife’s Closet is an online jewelry and clothing line boutique launched by Robyn, Meri, Christine, Janelle and Kody Brown.”

A similar post was shared on the store’s Twitter account that same day, and nothing has been posted there since.

But unfortunately for fans of the brand, all the evidence does seem to suggest that the business is not currently active.

