An Egyptian hummus drink on 90 Day Fiance was drunk by Nicole, leaving fans curious about exactly what it is and how they can get their hands on a recipe. Well, Reality Titbit has found out all about the beverage.

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny are a married couple living in Egypt. They share their love story on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance every Sunday night, and during a sweet meal together in one episode, Nicole’s husband had her try a hummus drink.

Viewers are now eager for the recipe that Nicole tried. In fact, fans were so jealous of the drink Nicole and Mahmoud sipped on that they began a Reddit thread discussion on exactly what she made.

Egyptian hummus drink – 90 Day Fiance

Nicole Sherbiny’s Egyptian hummus drink is actually a chickpea soup called halabessa. The recipe can be found online at The Mediterranean Dish and includes vegetables, chickpeas, turmeric, and ginger.

The spicy soup is a well-known Egyptian chickpeas dish, so it makes sense that Nicole made it for Mahmoud, having met him in his home country. Recently, they faced relationship issues and were close to breaking up.

However, Nicole decided to try the hummus traditional drink, as encouraged by Mahmoud. She had earlier been claiming she didn’t know what hummus was, before she sat down at a highway restaurant to try some.

Nicole’s drink recipe has fans jealous

TLC fans were so curious to try Nicole’s drink that they even started a Reddit thread on it. Within just hours of the episode airing with the hummus drink, one fan wrote, “It looks really good. Like daal almost.”

Another penned: “I was on a quest to find the recipe, lol. Chickpeas are one of my favorite foods! I honestly just like them with a little lemon juice, salt, and pepper. So yummy.”

Others were unsure. A fan wrote, “I don’t know if I want “hummus” from a glass with a spoon.” Another reacted: “Something seems incredibly unsafe sippin’ your hummus at a table alongside a busy roadway.”

Recipe for Egyptian hummus drink

Ingredients:

Recipe from The Mediterranean Dish:

Heat three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering (but not smoking), add one small cubed sweet potato, one large chopped yellow onion, two stalks of chopped celery, two carrots sliced into rounds, and one chopped red bell pepper. Season with salt and cook until the potatoes have softened slightly. Add three cloves of minced garlic, one tablespoon grated fresh ginger, and the spices (1 teaspoon coriander, 1 teaspoon cumin, ¾ teaspoon turmeric, and a dash of red pepper flakes) to the Dutch oven. Then add two 15-ounce cans of chickpeas that have been drained and rinsed. Cook for five more minutes, tossing regularly to coat the chickpeas and vegetables in all the spices. Add one 15-ounce can of crushed tomatoes and six cups of vegetable broth to the pot. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover the pot partway and cook the chickpea soup over medium-low heat for about 25 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are very tender at the end. Remove the pot from the heat. Squeeze in the juice of one or two limes, depending on your preference. Add one full cup of chopped fresh parsley and a little more grated ginger, and stir to combine. Serve and enjoy!

