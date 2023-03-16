90 Day Fiancé fans are worried about Natalie Mordovtseva’s citizenship status following her recent Instagram story, has Natalie been deported?

Natalie Mordovtseva was first introduced to fans when she joined 90 Day Fiancé in 2019 for the show’s seventh season. She married Mike Youngquist, whom she had moved from Ukraine to Washington to be with.

However, after they ended she began looking for love again on a 90 Day Fiancé spin-off show. That’s where she met ex-partner Josh Weinstein; who has now returned to the Single Life after Mordovtseva decided to call things off.

Weinstein is a busy dad of two and CEO, and Natalie felt as though he simply “didn’t have enough time” for her. Has she given up on her search for American love and returned to Ukraine?

Natalie. Picture: Natalie Is Confronted With Reality | 90 Day: The Single Life | discovery+

Did 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie get deported?

It appears that Natalie hasn’t been deported back to Ukraine. Natalie is currently in the USA, as she revealed in an Instagram post last week that she was in Los Angeles.

Neither Mike nor Natalie ever actually filed for divorce, despite being separated since 2021. Whilst Mike and Natalie are still legally married, it can be assumed that Natalie’s immigration status is stable.

However, Mike Youngquist claimed that he never filed any paperwork for Natalie’s Green Card, as he told Tania Maduro in part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all. Natalie quickly cleared up speculation by telling costar Debbie Johnson: “We did file, It’s a change of status.”

Fans have long been worried for Natalie amid the war in Ukraine. Ultimately, the war means that Natalie will not be deported for the time being and the deportation hearing process in the US can take years.

Natalie shares a “Welcome to Ukraine” post on Instagram

Natalie has recently shared a “Welcome to Ukraine” banner on her story in support of the country, amid the ongoing war. Many fans predicted that the story meant she had been deported. However, it appears she is just spreading awareness for her home country as she often encourages followers to donate to the cause.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has also shared an update about her family in Ukraine, with followers. Whilst her mom managed to escape Ukraine, to Europe, sadly some of her friends did not. Natalie’s mom lived in the city center of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, which had been invaded by Russia.

90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie and Mike share visa story

90 Day Fiancé couples often obtain K1 visas that allow them to bring their partners to America, but after getting married, foreign spouses get CR1s, which are conditional Green Cards.

These are valid for two years, before the couple’s marriage is evaluated to ensure they didn’t marry purely for immigration purposes. If the marriage is genuine then they can receive a permanent Green Card that is then renewed after 10 years.

Mike brought Natalie over from Ukraine on a K-1 visa, so he is actually in control of her status. When they separated after six months of marriage, Mike had to file some paperwork to update the status.

This has caused Natalie some distress as she revealed during a confessional on the TLC show: “What can I do? It is his choice, not mine, I’m not a toy. He cannot bring me to another country, make me survive here, and have to send me back. I’m not a toy.”