Nate and Jeremiah by Design is back on TLC in 2023 and fans are asking whose sperm was used during the couple’s surrogate journey.

The interior designers are not only successful in the creative field but they also have a happy family life. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are fathers to two children who were both welcomed into the world via surrogacy.

As TLC viewers enjoy the third season of Nate and Jeremiah’s interior design show, let’s find out more about their path to fatherhood, whether they used the same surrogate for both of their children, and how they chose their babies’ names.

Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Fabled Films

Nate and Jeremiah have two kids

Nate and Jeremiah by Design stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are dads to two children.

They first welcomed their daughter, Poppy Brent-Berkus, into the world via a surrogate in 2015.

Taking to Facebook in 2014, Nate wrote: “Wanted to share some exciting news….”We have had the most special year and it’s JUST become even more beautiful. We are happy to announce that we are expecting our first child! While we can’t share much, we can say that thanks to a surrogate and the support of those we love we will officially be a family in the spring of 2015!”

Four years later, in 2018, the couple welcomed their son, Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus.

Did Nate and Jeremiah use the same surrogate?

No, Nate and Jeremiah didn’t use the same surrogate for both of their children.

They spoke of using two different surrogates to have children in 2018 in an interview with USA Today.

The TLC stars ensured that their daughter, Poppy, was involved in the process and “excited” for her brother’s arrival.

Nate said that he’d thank the surrogates they used “forever” for “completing” their family.

Fans ask whose sperm Nate and Jeremiah used

Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus often take to Instagram to share snaps of their family with their followers. Although it hasn’t been disclosed whose sperm was used, that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering and guessing that it might be Nate’s.

A February 19 post from Jeremiah highlighted how Poppy had attended her first fashion week.

Many people took to the comments section of the post to write how much they thought the father and daughter looked alike. One person commented: “Your clone.”

Another said: “She for sure has your genes!”

More photos of Poppy have had people remarking that they think she also looks like Nate.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK