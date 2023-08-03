Marcell Dareus joins Dr. Pimple Popper to see if Sandra Lee can tackle his forehead lipoma. The former NFL player is tackling a whole new ball game after noticing he had a lump of fatty tissue growing under the skin. We looked at where Marcell is now, months after he joined the TLC show’s cast.

Longtime NFL fans may recognize a star on Dr. Pimple Popper‘s August 2, 2023, episode. None other than former defensive tackle, Marcell, is visiting Dr Sandra Lee‘s office in the hopes that she can treat his forehead lipoma. He stars in the episode where Cherish and Jess both pay the pus-loving doctor a visit…

Marcell on Dr. Pimple Popper

Former NFL player Marcell visits Dr. Pimple Popper’s office with hopes that Sandra Lee can tackle his forehead lipoma. During season 9 episode 16 airing on August 2, the former defensive tackle shows the doctor a lump on his head.

He is one of three patients on the episode, alongside, Jess, a widower looking for love who is stuck with a giant bump on their neck, and Cherish, who developed a leopard-print face during pregnancy.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s clinic won’t be the first he’s been to. During his NFL career, Marcell underwent surgery after he went to Philadelphia to see a specialist for a core muscle injury in 2019.

Get to know NFL player Marcell

Former NFL player Marcell is currently a free agent. The 33-year-old was drafted by the Buffalo Bills third overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played college football at Alabama, where he was named defensive MVP of the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. In 2015, the Bills signed Dareus to a six-year contract extension that could reach $95.1 million with incentives.

Marcell was traded to the Jaguars in 2017. However, by 2019, Dareus was placed on injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery, and in 2020, the Jaguars declined the option on Dareus’ contract, making him a free agent.

Where he is now after forehead lipoma

The NFL player on Dr. Pimple Popper has been busy helping out kids at Next Level Sports Camps 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama, and describes himself as a “living legend just chasing my dreams trying to die in that yellow coat.”

Marcell also attended a guest appearance at Dzire Bar & Lounge in June, alongside his regular helping out at football camps. Marcell always keeps himself busy and appeared to take a vacation in February earlier this year.

In the last year, the former NFL player has often worn hats when sharing pictures on Instagram, but there appears to be a much smoother complexion on his forehead area compared to the above picture in 2019.

