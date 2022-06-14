











Nicole Jimeno strutted her stuff at a pageant in the hopes of becoming Miss Dominican Republic. Fans are rooting for The Family Chantel star, but the question is did she actually win and where is she in the pageant world now?

She’s had her fair share of success when it comes to making her mark in Caribbean country, having already been crowned Miss Earth Dominican Republic 2016. More recently, Nicole has given the grand title a go.

Viewers are clapping at the screen with their fingers crossed that Nicole rises to the successful reign. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Reality Titbit has all the details on just where she placed in the well-known competition.

Fans react to Nicole’s pageant

When Nicole began sharing her Dominican Republic pageant journey on The Family Chantel, viewers instantly began rooting for the reality star. Although she hadn’t been entering pageants for a while, we saw her regain her confidence.

Representing Valverde, Lidia Nicole Jimeno Morel, who was 27 at the time, was one of 15 pageant stars competing in the contest. Although she competed back in 2021, fans are only seeing how it all plays out on the TLC show now.

However, there are several fans who were more interested in her coach Stalin’s treatment towards Nicole while trying to teach her to strut like a model. He was strict, and described as the “perfect coach” for the star.

A fan wrote: “Stalin’s tough attitude shows he’s the perfect coach to help Nicole! Seeing him walk was hilarious!”

Another reacted: “I’m not Nicole and I was offended when Stalin said Nicole is very raw lol #TheFamilyChantel.”

“Nicole’s pageant coach is the MVP, a fan simply posted on Twitter.

Spoiler: Nicole didn’t win the grand title

Nicole didn’t win Miss Dominican Republic 2021, but she did end up in the top ten. She first confirmed her participation in the contest back in October last year, sharing little teasers along her journey.

The competition, which took place on Sunday November 7th, saw Nicole get eliminated before making it into the top five. Andreina Martínez was initially crowned the winner but tested positive for Covid-19 just after the competition.

Therefore, runner-Up Debbie Áflalo of Azua represented Dominican Republic at Miss Universe 2021 as Martínez, of Comunidad Dominicana en los Estados Unidos, didn’t have time to quarantine before the contest began.

The Family Chantel star’s pageants

Aside from receiving a wage for appearing in the show, Nicole did have a career as a model and pageant queen in the mid-2000s, a skill she has been seen revisiting in the latest season of The Family Chantel.

After her success at winning Miss Earth Dominican Republic in 2016, she later decided to stop trying out at pageants until her most recent attempt in 2021. During training, her coach said “there are girls more beautiful than her.”

Now working in a public office for the state, she went five years without entering pageants after her 2016 win. So, she hired a runway teacher who works with the Miss Republic Organization to help her – Stalin – who she met at a casting.

She then contacted him to help her with her runway walk since she is “extremely rusty.” Nicole told TLC cameras that Stalin is a person “with a lot of flavor” and has an “electric personality” during their training sessions.

