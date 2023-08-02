Outdaughtered star Danielle’s mom Mimi, whose real name is Michelle Theriot, has fans asking where she is in 2023. When the TLC show returned with the latest Busby update, there was one person missing. Mimi is thoroughly missed by viewers, while one source claims she is “fine” as she takes a long break from TV.

Michelle Theriot became a firm fan favorite when she appeared on Outdaughtered with her child, Danielle Busby. She took on the grandmother role with her grandchildren and was living with the family for a while. The show follows the daily lives of Danielle and Adam Busby, who became parents to the first-ever all-female quintuplets born in the U.S.

Meet Danielle’s mom from Outdaughtered

Danielle’s mom is Michelle Theriot, known as Grandma Mimi to her grandchildren. She hasn’t been featured on Outdaughtered since 2020 when she was still offering $3 Cameo videos to fans.

Mimi left her hometown in Louisiana to move closer to the Busby family in Houston, Texas. Shortly after Danielle and Adam’s quintuplet daughters were born, she originally moved in with them after her home was damaged.

Her home had flooded with more than an entire foot of water as a result of when Hurricane Harvey, which hit southeast Texas in 2017. In her professional life, Mimi is a realtor working for Keller Williams Realty Clear Lake.

Where is Mimi Theriot in 2023?

Mimi is “fine,” according to a fan who claims to know her neighbor. Her last rented sale in real estate was in March 2022 when she represented the buyer as a Member of The Bly Team for eXp Realty, LLC.

She is thought to have moved back to Lake Charles to figure out what to do with her life, according to a fan. It comes after she “lost everything”, including her home, in Hurricane Harvey, which led to her staying with the Busbys.

As of 2021, Mimi was on a one-year diversion program, usually given to first-time offenders with restrictions, after her black Ford SUV caught the attention of police as it swerved over the road, according to a Daily Soap Dish report.

TLC fans are concerned for Mimi

When Outdaughtered returned to TLC in July 2023, fans began looking for Grandma Mimi. With not just no appearance of her but no mention of the former star either, some are concerned about where she is.

One viewer wrote: “#Outdaughtered Where is MiMi bc the girls NEVER mention her name, it seems she just doesn’t want to be bothered since her 3 daughters married and moved on.”

Another simply penned: “Where’s Mimi? #OutDAUGHTERED.”

“Someone needs to tell me where is Mimi! #OutDaughtered,” reacted a fellow TLC viewer.

