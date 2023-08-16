During OutDaughtered season 9, one of the Quints, Hazel, has to visit a doctor about her eyes. Adam and Danielle Busby have appeared in their TLC show alongside their six daughters since 2016. The Busby family lets the cameras in on the highs and lows of their lives. In season 9 episode 6, Hazel has her parents feeling nervous as she goes to see a new eye doctor.

TLC viewers have followed along as the Quints and their older sister, Blayke, have grown up. Now, the show is back for season 9 in 2023 and the girls are eight and 12 years old. They’re all reaching different childhood milestones, including Hazel being able to take off her bike stabilizers, this season.

OutDaughtered: Hazel visits doctor for her eyes

OutDaughtered season 9 sees Hazel visit an eye doctor.

The eight-year-old was born with an eye condition called Nystagmus.

Hazel had to have eye surgery when she was a baby and the Busby’s documented the process on OutDaughtered.

Speaking of the surgery, Danielle said in season 2: “It was a success, she’s looking straight,” as both she and Adam got teary-eyed.

What is Nystagmus?

Nystagmus is an eye condition that sees the eyes move without a person’s control.

“It is usually from side to side, but sometimes up and down or in a circular motion. Both eyes can move together or independently of each other,” writes Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Speaking on OutDaughtered in 2023, Danielle explains: “Nystagmus is just an involuntary movement of the eye. So, her eyes flutter.”

Hazel was born with the condition but had surgery to correct it when she was one year old.

In OutDaughtered season 9, the Busby’s get an update on whether she’ll require more eye surgery from Hazel’s new doctor.

Fans loved Hazel’s bike moment

During OutDaughtered season 9 episode 5, while Hazel’s sisters were excited to master riding their bikes, she wasn’t keen on the idea.

Hazel was still learning to ride her new and her parents disagreed on why. Adam asked: “How much are her glasses helping whenever she’s moving?”

Danielle didn’t want to assume that Hazel’s hesitation on her bike was to do with her vision and said that her sister, Ava, was also “nervous to go fast” on her bike.

Danielle added: “I just don’t want to jump to that being the thing every time.”

By the end of episode 5, Hazel mastered riding her bicycle and asked her dad to take the stabilizers off.

Many fans of the show were quick to jump on Twitter to share how great the moment was for Hazel.

One wrote that they “loved” the support Hazel’s sisters showed for her.

Another tweeted: “You got this Hazel!”

