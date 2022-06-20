Patrick Mendes' net worth shows Thais has nothing to be worried about













Patrick Mendes is currently appearing on 90 Day Fiancé with his partner Thais, and the couple’s financial status was the topic of conversation during last nights episode.

The popular TLC show are airing their ninth season, as viewers get yet another insight into six new couples journey to getting their K-1 Visas.

Reality Titbit have explored Patrick’s net worth so we can settle the argument with Thais once and for all…

Patrick Mendes’ net worth explored

According to Hollywood North, Patrick’s net worth is estimated at around $300,000.

The 31-year-old has been working as the general manager of Vivint Smart Home since April 2013, where he was awarded Rookie of the year in 2013 and best general manager office in 2016. Vivint Smart Home offer home security systems in North America.

Alongside his career in sales, Patrick is also a 3x weightlifting champion. His net worth has also been increased by his new career in reality TV, as according to In Touch Weekly, stars on 90 Day Fiancé make around $1,000-$1,500 per episode.

Thais wants to know Patricks financial status

During last nights episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick and Thais came to blows about Patrick’s money.

Thais told Patrick: “I don’t know how much money you make, I don’t know because you never show me nothing. Never”. Patrick responded to Thais, telling her that he makes “enough”, and that his earnings fluctuate.

The TLC star opened up on the show that he finds it hard to open up to people when it comes to money, which he believes is due to the way he was brought up. Despite the fact that they are getting married, Patrick doesn’t agree that Thais needs to know about his financial status.

Viewers react to Patrick and Thais’ disagreement

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have mixed opinions on Patrick and Thais’ recent argument on the show.

Some viewers think that Thais has every right to know what is really going on with his finances, as they are getting married after all. One fan wrote: “How are u marrying Thais and saying it’s none of her business to tell her about the finances of your lives TOGETHER!”

However, other viewers think that Patrick should be able to keep his financial status to himself. Another fan said: “I have to agree with this guy on this one especially if they are not even married.”

