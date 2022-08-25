











Paul McNeill had fans rooting for him from the start of his journey on My 600-lb Life. Since his TLC debut, he has achieved his dreams by losing a ton of weight – and now he hardly fits into his old t-shirts.

He’s well in need of a wardrobe change. However, it wasn’t always this easy. At one point during his episode, viewers thought he wouldn’t be approved for weight loss surgery as Paul and his friends almost missed his consultation.

Having struggled with his weight his whole life, Paul hoped that Dr. Now could help him achieve his lifestyle goals by losing enough weight to get bariatric surgery. He is one of several clients who want to improve their diet and lives.

Meet Paul MacNeill

Paul entered Dr. Now’s office at an original weight of 757 lbs. Committed to achieving a healthier lifestyle, he was open about how he has always struggled with his eating habits from a younger age.

He quickly became a fan favorite during his journey, as the star never complained and simply followed the diet regime he was given. Paul revealed during his episode that, while growing up, his father was over 400 pounds.

Paul said he “ate and ate to make himself feel better”. Then, when he was 10 years old, his parents got divorced and his father left. He also admitted it is easier for him to go to a scrap yard and step on a scale than a doctor’s office.

Both Paul and his mother made the difficult decision to throw all of the junk food in their house away, before he was seen during the episode going grocery shopping with his now-late father Thomas.

His My 600-lb Life journey

When it came to Paul’s weight loss surgery consultation, he accidentally slept in the next morning, putting him, his mother Teresa, and JJ behind on their schedule – and leaving his friend worried they’ll miss the appointment.

After a difficult day of driving and missing breakfast at the hotel, Teresa and JJ brought him back two breakfast burritos and an omelette to eat. His friend JJ, who had weight loss surgery herself, said:

Someone 700 lbs, his size, being crammed in the car, it’s hard on his legs and it’s really rough and we’re all tired but I know it’s taking a toll on him worse. And he slept in this morning, you can just tell his body is tired and hurting and now I’m really concerned we’re going to missing this appointment.

Despite the worries, Paul worked extremely hard to drop the weight. He managed to lose enough to qualify for weight loss surgery by the end of his episode, leaving his loved ones – and Dr. Now – utterly proud of him.

Where the TLC star is today

Paul has kept up his weight loss journey since cameras wrapped. He went live in November 2021 to share a quick update with everyone in the group, informing them that he had, in fact, lost more than 200 pounds.

During the livestream, he said his current weight is 512 lbs, down from his original 757 lbs, as per Discovery. Aside from his weight loss, Paul revealed during the video that he was dealing with the recent death of his father.

Both Paul and his mother decided that he would start cooking his own meals at home, which is a habit he appears to have kept up. As he continues his weight loss journey, fans often encourage him to keep going.

