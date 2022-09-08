Paula from My 600-lb Life's update reveals she's down to 231 pounds











Paula Jones is down to at least 231 pounds, following her initial weight of 542 lbs when she starred on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. She has continued to embark on a health journey ever since her debut in 2014.

The show follows the lives of people weighing over 600 pounds, who are hoping to turn their life around with the help of Dr. Now. They are placed on a weight loss program which aims to help them qualify for bariatric surgery.

Paula was one of the earliest participants, and has undergone a serious transformation since the moment she stepped into that doctor’s office. Eight years on, she weighs 231 pounds and has a goal of reaching 199 lbs in body weight.

Meet Paula Jones

Paula initially weighed 542 lbs on the scale during her appearance on My 600-lb Life. She revealed her struggles with overeating began early on, but her wake-up call came when her husband, also struggled with obesity, passed away.

She feared her four children would be left without a parent if she didn’t change her ways. That’s when she made the decision to visit Dr. Now and begin her journey to better health.

To receive the gastric bypass surgery she needed, Jones moved her family from Georgia to Texas to be closer to the doctor and undertook an all-liquid diet to accomplish the initial weight loss required before going under the knife.

Her journey on My 600-lb Life

Paula was more motivated than ever to drop the weight, and eventually qualified for weight loss surgery. Following gym visits and healthier eating, she managed to drop 300 lbs by the time her Where Are They Now? episode aired.

With the help of counseling and a personal trainer, the mom-of-four lost more than half her original weight. She followed up her first post-surgery visit to the gym with a trip through the drive-thru for a burrito.

By 2015, she had lost 273 pounds and was ready for skin-tightening surgery. Paula got down to 200 pounds in 2016, but admitted she had put on 50 lbs in April earlier this year. That has not stopped her from continuing, though!

Paula often updates her Instagram followers, where over 7.9K fans head to her page for regular content. Her latest health update involved revealing her goal to get down to 199 lbs, from her current 231-lb weight.

She admitted that she reached 250 lbs after Covid-19, and has lost 19 pounds of weight so far. With healthy eating at the core of her priorities, Paula often shares delicious meals that she has made for herself.

Career-wise, the TLC star has been volunteering for Special Olympics New Jersey and regularly hashtags ‘#paulaspurpose’ and ‘#my200lblife’ underneath her social media pictures.

