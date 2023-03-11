My 600-lb Life fans are curious to know more about where Penny Saeger is today.

Penny appeared on the TLC show back in 2014.

My 600-lb Life also has a spin-off series that follows where Dr Nowzaradan’s patients are after the show.

Some of the show’s success stories include Olivia from season 2 who achieved her cheffing dreams to Rena and Lee who shed almost half their body weight.

Meet Penny Poarch Saeger

When Penny Poarch Saeger first appeared on My 600-lb Life, she was 45 years old.

She weighed in at 530lb and spent many years unable to move.

Penny had a poor quality of life, but as a mother, she decided to set goals in order to show up for her son.

Her goal during the TLC show was to attend her son, Liam’s, graduation.

What happened on My 600-lb Life?

In 2014, Penny Poarch Saeger’s story played out on My 600-lb Life.

The TLC show followed her as she moved to Texas in a bid to get weight loss surgery.

Like Marla from My 600-lb Life, Penny spent many years bedridden and wanted to make drastic changes with the help of Dr Now.

Penny did lose some weight during her time on the TLC show, initially shifting 40lb.

She was approved for weight loss surgery but a year on from her gastric bypass, she hadn’t lost any weight.

At the time, Dr Now said that Penny was “unwilling to admit that she overeats.”

She decided to go back home to Maryland and continue her weight loss journey with her family.

My 600-lb Life’s Penny today

My 600-lb Life star Penny is clearly not an avid social media user. She went down in history as one of the TLC show’s most memorable stars.

She can be found on Facebook at Penny.Saeger. But, hasn’t posted since 2021.

The last photo that Penny shared was a snap of her son with his grandmother.

In 2019, she shared a photograph of her husband, Edgar, and her son, Liam, together. Penny wrote that the two were her “favorite people.”

Judging by her Facebook posts, Penny is very-much family oriented. A 2020 photograph of her with her son and husband show’s her looking relatively unchanged from when she first appeared on the TLC series.

Despite her battle with her weight, she and her husband have raised their son together.

Edgar writes on his Facebook page that he and Penny are still married. They tied the knot in 1998.