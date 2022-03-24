











Dottie Potts weighed more than 300 pounds at the age of 18, which she said stemmed from the love she didn’t get from her family growing up. Since then though, she’s taken her pain and turned it into a total transformation.

The TLC series My 600-lb Life sees Dr. Now help clients weighing over 600 pounds and gives them a diet and exercise program to follow. Dottie was one of those participants, who later decided to up and leave the regime altogether.

Several years since her first show debut, Dottie has shown how capable she is of losing weight, and looks practically unrecognisable since that first day she walked into the doctor’s clinic.

Dottie on My 600-lb Life

Dottie’s weight rapidly increased from the age of 18, when she weighed over 300 lbs. From Oxford, Mississippi, the My 600-lb Life star was eventually able to get under 300 pounds for the first time since she was a teenager.

It wasn’t a steady road though, as she initially required hospitalization due to her reaching her highest weight ever, which followed the death of her 13-year-old son who had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and scoliosis.

To help with her weight loss, Dottie worked with a personal trainer called Kristina. She also stayed in Houston to be closer to Dr. Now, but the two-hour follow-up ended with her quitting Dr. Now’s weight loss program.

Before and after her TLC debut

Dottie weighed 641.9 pounds when she first appeared on the show in 2016, and had to be hospitalized several times so that her diet could be closely monitored. Her follow-up episode showed she had lost a total of 271 pounds.

This meant her weight was at 371 lbs. Despite her progress, an incisions from one of her surgeries had opened up due to putting on the pounds. After moving into a Houston hotel with her son Landan, she was running out of money fast.

She felt her only option was to quit the program, but this doesn’t mean her weight loss journey was completely hindered. In fact, it’s clear to see that Dottie has dropped the scale weight by a significant amount, as per her pictures!

She is happy to ‘wake up every day’

Dottie Potts, who got married to husband and father Chris Potts on May 18th 2014, has revealed that she is happy just to be waking up every day. She regularly receives comments from fans telling her how “beautiful” she looks.

During her follow-up episode, Dottie revealed she was leaving her husband of five years, Chris, due to a drinking problem. However, they have actually stayed married, according to her Facebook relationship status.

Now a mother to Landan Potts, a friend recently asked her how she was, to which Dottie responded:

I’m doing okay. I wake up everyday so I’m thankful for that.

She continues to describe herself as a “foodie” but has clearly kept the weight off since her TLC debut. Dottie also regularly shares quotes of wisdom from the bible to motivate her loved ones online.

Dottie spends most of her time with her husband and son, and is healthier than ever!

