Janelle Brown has been incredibly open about her weight loss journey, and claims it’s all down to one beverage called the Plexus pink drink. The Sister Wives star is hardly ever seen without the infamous straw and cup in hand.

It was recently announced that Janelle separated from Kody several months ago, a bombshell that she dropped during the Sister Wives Tell All for season 17. Since then, many have turned their heads to the former wife.

As a result, fans have noticed that she’s had a dramatic weight loss transformation, which leads to several questions about exactly how Janelle done it. So exactly what is the Plexus pink drink and what did she look like before?

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Janelle’s Plexus pink drink

Janelle often shows off a bottle with pink liquid inside, which she has named the pink drink. It is made by health firm Plexus and is a powder supplement mixed with water. It serves as an appetite suppressant for weight management.

She encourages her Sister Wives fans to ditch the diets and even brought on Christine Brown to get involved in the business. They each run Instagram accounts dedicated to the Plexus wellness company (@the_secret_to_selfcare).

In June 2022, Janelle attended a Plexus convention with her daughter Madison Brown. The Sister Wives star claims:

Who’s ready for a new mood? […] Who’s ready to finish this year strong? These products help you establish healthier, more sustainable habits without the stress and help to get your body functioning the way it’s supposed to.

With a 60-day money back guarantee when buying the products, the retail price for a one-time purchase of the Plexus pink drink will set you back $91.95 for 30 packets. Alongside working for the MLM company, Janelle is an estate agent.

Sister Wives star’s weight loss

In July 2022, Janelle shared a before and after picture of her weight loss. She showed off what a difference she has made in just a year and thanked Plexus for its “magic” that made her feel “as good” as she felt at 18.

She “couldn’t be more excited” about her body transformation. In September, Sister Wives fans already began to pick up on her weight loss, during a Hawaii trip with Christine Brown and other members of her family.

Janelle has lost over 100lb (45kg), but it wasn’t down to Plexus alone. She’s been cooking cleaner and healthier meals at home, and ditched the takeaways she used to order before losing weight.

Janelle’s Instagram fans applaud her

Janelle has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her consistent weight loss journey. As it turns out, she has been undergoing the body transformation amid a confirmed separation from Kody.

One fan wrote: “Wow you look like you’ve lost so much weight, you look great!”

Another follower penned: “Janelle, you look amazing, happy and healthy! 🙌😁❤️.”

It isn’t just her weight loss but her growth as a person that fans love, too. “The transformation in you since the beginning of the show is so remarkable. You truly are a woman to be admired, and an amazing mom,” said a fellow fan.

WATCH SISTER WIVES: ONE ON ONE ON TLC ON SUNDAY DECEMBER 18 AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know