Pola Mochon is one of the eight ladies looking for love on a new TLC series called Milf Manor. The dating show kicked off on January 15 and sees the older ladies date younger men.

On Milf Manor the women head to Mexico for a paradise retreat. They all live in a villa together – and there are a lot of personalities to consider.

After the ladies have experienced marriage and kids, they want the next chapter of their lives to be all about themselves. Now, they’re about to embark on a unique dating experience in a bid to find love in their latter years.

Pola Mochon

Pola Mochon is 48 years of age and hails from Mexico City.

She lives in Miami which she describes as “paradise.”

Speaking on Milf Manor, Pola said: “When I was 23 years old, my husband passed away in a car accident. It was really hard but I wanted a good life for my kids.”

Pola decided to “live her life happily, make good memories, and move forward” for her kids.

Pola on Milf Manor

Pola was the second Milf to enter the Manor after April.

April said that Pola “didn’t have anything on her.”

Pola said that she’s “ready to take that risk” and “find a special guy.”

She added that she is the “kind of woman that really likes to be around a man,” that she’s “never been by herself,” and that in kindergarten she “had boyfriends.”

Per Variety, Pola has been single for nine years and prefers to speak her first language of Spanish.

Milf Manor star owns a gym

Pola described herself as “fierce” on Milf Manor and judging by her career path, her determination and willpower has got her places.

She owns a fitness studio in Miami called Powerumba.

With over 22k followers, Pola can be found on Instagram at @lamamafitness.

She shows off her toned physique on the ‘gram as well as grueling work-outs and some of her favorite chíc outfits. Judging by the Milf Manor star’s IG, she’s no stranger to appearing on TV and has posted a variety of interview clips on her page.

Find Pola’s gym page on Instagram, too, at @powerumba, which has almost 15k followers. She offers fitness, dance, and boxing classes and more.

