Return to Amish is back in 2023 and fans want to get to know the season 7 cast.

As well as some original cast members from the TLC show, season 7 brings with it some newbies including a basketball player.

Return to Amish premiered in 2014 as a spin-off show of Breaking Amish. The original show first came out in 2012 and over 10 years later, TLC viewers are still wanting to find out more about the Amish world.

Return to Amish sees the cast members live as English people and embark on experiences that they would be shielded from in their community.

Sabrina Burkholder

Return to Amish OG Sabrina Burkholder is back on the TLC show in 2023.

She’s expecting a baby during season 7 and has been out of the Amish community for some time.

Sabrina has a boyfriend named Scottie per her Instagram page. She can be found on IG at @sabrina_returntoamish with over 24k followers.

Kenneth Detweiler

One of the newbies to Return to Amish season 7 is Kenneth Detweiler.

He’s 20 years old and says that he’s from the Old Order Amish.

Kenneth loves to play basketball but says that the sport is “not allowed” in his community.

He has dreams of becoming the first Amish college basketball player and says that the English world “excites” him.

Return to Amish: Fannie Schmucker

Another newcomer to the TLC show is Fannie Schmucker.

She’s 20 years old and is also Old Order Amish.

During the season 7 trailer, Fanny can be seen saying that after being “caught with a cell phone,” she would be “shunned” from her community.

Find the Return to Amish star on Instagram at @schmuckerfannie.

Meet Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller is 22 years old and says that he’s Old Order Amish.

His father is a bishop.

Speaking during the Return to Amish season 7 trailer, Daniel said that growing up as a Bishop’s son was “alright,” but that he “didn’t feel” that he was “meant to be Amish.”

Rosanna Miller and Johnny Detweiler

Also a cast member on Return to Amish in 2023 is Rosanna Miller.

She appears on the show alongside her boyfriend, Johnny Detweiler.

Speaking during the trailer, Rosanna says that her boyfriend is “hoping” that she’ll “stay Amish” for him.

Ray, Rosanna’s brother, also stars in season 7.

Rosanna has over 18k followers on Instagram at @roseanna.miller.129.

Jeremiah Raber and Carmela

Another familiar face is also among the cast members on Return To Amish season 7.

Jeremiah Raber left the Amish many years back. Now fans will get to see how he’s doing after spending some years in the English world.

He can be seen embarking on parenthood with his wife Carmela Raber during season 7.

Carmela has 28k followers on her Facebook page.

OGs of the show Ada and Maureen are also returning for the 2023 series. Maureen can be found on Instagram at @reeny.byler.37.

WATCH RETURN TO AMISH FROM TUESDAY MARCH 14 ON TLC AT 10 PM